HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lady Lions got off to a hot start in Thursday’s game against Vardaman, but things quickly changed and the momentum shifted in the fourth inning as Hamilton fell 11-6.
“We quit making plays defensively, and we made three errors that led to nine runs,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “We had nine unearned runs this game, and if you have that many unearned runs, you’re going to get beat.”
Faith Imel got the Lady Lions started at the plate in the bottom of the first after hitting a double to left field. Kylie Springfield hit an RBI single to right field, bringing Imel home for Hamilton’s first run of the game.
Mollie Cockerham brought Springfield home with an RBI double to center field, giving the Lady Lions a quick 2-0 lead.
Hamilton’s offense carried over into the bottom of the second as they increased their lead.
Heidi Bigham made it to first on a single to center field, and Abigail Gill hit an RBI double to left field to bring Bigham in for a run. Springfield got her second RBI of the game on a single to left field as Gill came home, pushing the Lady Lions’ lead to 4-0.
“We came out hot, hitting it pretty well, but they made an adjustment, and we didn’t adjust until it was too late,” Loague said.
The Lady Rams started to get into a groove in the top of the fourth after being shut out through three straight innings. Vardaman scored eight total runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning, while also holding Hamilton to no runs to take an 8-4 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Lady Lions managed to cut into the lead as they scored a pair of runs to make it a two-run game. Gill reached second base on an error at right field, and Springfield got another RBI on a double up the middle, allowing Gill to score a run.
Melba Jones reached first on an error, while Springfield came in for a run to cut the score to 8-6.
Vardaman pulled away from the Lady Lions as they scored three runs on walks in the top of the seventh, and Hamilton went three up, three down in the bottom of the seventh as the Lady Rams walked away with the win.
“We just got to start believing a little bit,” Loague said. “Somewhere along the way we’ve lost a little confidence, and we need to just believe in ourselves and go back to fighting.”