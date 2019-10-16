NETTLETON – The Hamilton Lady Lions (26-3) breezed through the second round of the Class I playoffs at Nettleton with 9-0 and 15-4 wins last Tuesday night but saw their season come to a shocking end at home against Houston on Thursday night with a pair of losses after winning the first game in their third-round series.
Thursday: Lady Lions win first game, drop next two
Like their county rivals Hatley and Smithville, Hamilton came out with a 7-1 win in Game 1 against Houston in the third round but dropped Games 2 and 3 by scores of 8-4 and 14-9.
Tori Harrison hit a solo homer in Game 1 as Hamilton jumped out to a quick lead and cruised to the win.
Harrison did the same to open Game 2 in the top of the first, but Houston went ahead in the bottom of the inning and it stayed 2-1 for a few innings.
The Lady Hilltoppers took an 8-1 lead, and Hamilton fought back for three in the sixth but couldn’t get any closer.
In Game 3, Houston led 5-2 in the third and 11-6 after the sixth inning.
The Lady Toppers added three more runs in the seventh, and Hamilton was able to answer with three of their own but fell 14-9 to see their season come to an end.
Tuesday: Hamilton sweeps Nettleton
Game 1 was all Hamilton as they rolled to the 9-0 shutout.
The Lady Lions didn’t score in the first two innings but exploded for seven in the top of the third inning.
“They had an error to start that inning, and then we messed around and got six or seven hits with two outs,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “We’re not real consistent, but when we hit it well, we hit it well. The first and second inning of the second game, we hit it well top to bottom.”
Madison Evans started things off reaching on an error but was erased on a fielder’s choice. With two outs, Jordan Ray kicked off the offense with an RBI double to right center to score Mollie Cockerham. Caylin Ferraro drove in Ray with an RBI single past third, and Tori Harrison plated a pair of runs with a double.
Faith Fontenot drove in Harrison with a double of her own, and Lann Hollis and Madison Mitchell finished off the big inning with RBI singles.
Hamilton got hits from Cockerham and Ray in the fourth and by Aniston Atkins in the sixth but couldn’t extend the lead until the top of the seventh on back-to-back RBI hits from Ferraro and Harrison.
“Jordan (Ray) had a phenomenal night, and Faith (Fontenot) hit it well,” Loague said. “Mollie (Cockerham) had some big hits as well. Our defense played well and just had two errors.”
Nettleton was held to five hits in Game 1, two of those from Abbi Jones.
Hamilton started out strong in Game 2, putting up four in the first and seven in the second.
Fontenot tripled to right to start off the scoring in Game 2 after back-to-back singles by Ferraro and Harrison. Hollis scored her with a groundout, and Mitchell and Evans capitalized on Nettleton errors to send home another run.
In the second, Cockerham and Ray singled and doubled to open the inning, and Faith Imel drove in a run with an RBI single to left field. Ferraro followed her up by doing the same.
Fontenot made Nettleton pay after a walk to Harrison, clearing the bases and driving in three with her double to right field.
Atkins singled to right center to plate Fontenot, and two more runs came home on a base hit by Mitchell and an error in the outfield.
Hamilton added a run in the third and fourth on a Harrison RBI single in the third and a triple from Hollis and an RBI groundout from Atkins in the fourth.
Nettleton scored one run in the second on Charleigh Hand’s RBI base hit and extended the game with three runs in the fourth after Molly Nichols hit an RBI single and Jolie Kyle smoked a two-run double as both came off the bench. Anna Maldonado also had two hits in Game 2.
Harrison finished off the series with a bang for Hamilton as she smashed a two-run walkoff homer in the bottom of the sixth after Ferraro’s leadoff single.