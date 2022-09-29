HAMILTON – Last Tuesday, the Hamilton Lady Lions managed to clinch their division for the third year in a row with a sweep over Okolona. The Lady Lions followed that up with another 3-0 sweep against Okolona on Thursday to close out division play with a 4-0 record.
Hamilton had no trouble grabbing this three-set victory, winning with set scores of 25-10, 25-6 and 25-9.
“We’ve played three years, and we’ve won the division all three, so that’s a big accomplishment,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “When we started volleyball, we knew that we wanted to be great at it, and these five seniors helped us get to where we are today.”
On Thursday, the Lady Lions got off to a strong start in the first set, jumping out to a 6-1 lead with kills and aces from seniors Mallory Kendall, Madison Mitchell and Kylie Springfield. Mitchell increased the lead to 12-1 with six straight aces.
Seniors Paris Flanery and Katelyn West gave Hamilton a 19-6 lead with a kill and an ace as the Lady Lions continued to dominate the set. After an ace from Flanery and kills from Mitchell and Kendall, Mitchell put the set to rest with back-to-back kills.
The Lady Lions’ momentum carried over into the second as they gained a 10-1 lead to start the set with a string of aces from Kendall. Hamilton went on a 13-1 run with seven aces from Abigail Gill to extend its lead to 23-2.
Springfield and Gill sealed the set win with a pair of kills.
Hamilton’s serving continued to be one of its strengths in the third set as Kendall notched four aces to give the Lady Lions a 5-0 lead. Mitchell and West followed with three straight aces each to increase the score to 14-2.
Flanery, Kendall and Mitchell contributed to the lead with kills, while Gill added four more aces to the total. Kendall tipped the ball over for a kill to complete the sweep for the Lady Lions.
Mitchell led the Lady Lions in kills and aces with 12 aces and five kills, while Gill tallied 11 aces in the win. Kendall added nine aces and three kills, while West contributed four aces for Hamilton.
“Mallory (Kendall), Madison (Mitchell) and Kylie (Springfield) have played a lot for us in these past three years, and we wouldn’t have been as successful over the past few years if it wasn’t for them. This senior group is full of competitors, and they’re all great kids who come out every day and give it their all.”
