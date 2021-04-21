The Hamilton Lady Lions officially clinched first place in their division, sweeping a pair of games against Houlka with an 11-1 win last Monday and holding on for a 14-10 one last Tuesday night.
In the first game, Afton Irvin allowed one run on three hits in five innings, walked one and struck out seven.
Kylie Springfield doubled and drove in three runs, while Faith Imel and Aniston Atkins collected a pair of hits each.
Atkins and Madison Evans each drove in a pair of runs.
Hamilton took the lead with four runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings to complete the sweep on the road.
The Lady Lions got big days at the plate from Kylie Springfield, who was 5 for 6 with a double and two RBI, and Mallory Kendall, who was 4 for 4 with a pair of triples.
Madison Mitchell went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI and was the winning pitcher, allowing just one earned run, while Faith Imel also collected a pair of hits.
Nettleton goes 2-2 on the week
The Nettleton Tigers dropped their two non-division games, 6-4 to New Albany last Monday and 3-2 to West Point on Saturday, but picked up two more division wins against Belmont.
Nettleton got hot late for a 17-4 domination on the road last Tuesday night and finished off the sweep with a 2-0 shutout on Friday night.
On Friday, Adam Adkins went the distance in the shutout, allowing just two hits, walking two and striking out six. Evan Smith had two hits and drove in a run.
Davis Oswalt blasted a homer and finished with four RBI in the Game 1 win, while Smith went 2 for 4 with three RBI. Adkins, Jackson Cheek, Jaylon Betts and Jay Hawkins all finished with two hits as Betts hit a double and Hawkins drove in a pair.
Smith picked up the win in relief, striking out seven and allowing one hit.
Against New Albany, Betts and Cade Oswalt had two hits each, and Betts and Drew Humble each hit doubles against West Point.
Hatley blanks Noxubee in doubleheader
The Hatley Tigers finished off their division play with a makeup doubleheader against Noxubee County, getting 19-1 and 16-0 wins.
In the first game, Luke Moffett led off with a solo homer to open the game, going 2 for 3 with four RBI and also picked up the win on the mound. Brody Bickerstaff was 2 for 2 also with four RBI, and Ryan Ward and Tyler Dabbs drove in two more apiece.
Bickerstaff had three perfect innings in Game 2, striking out eight of the nine he faced, while also going 2 for 2 with a triple and four RBI. Markhel Hunt also tripled and drove in a pair, while David Woods, Tristan Hendrix and Logan Brown had a pair of RBI each.
Noles drop pair of division games to TCPS
The Smithville Seminoles dropped a pair of division games, 12-2 on Tuesday and 11-0 on Friday, to Tupelo Christian.
In the first game, Dayton Hipps and Dayton Hitt were each 2 for 3 with an RBI as Hitt and Dabbs combined to strike out nine in the loss.
On Friday, Presley Keebler, Clay Tacker and Lane O’Brian all had hits as Hitt struck out five in relief of Peyton Nanney.
The Noles also fell 10-1 to Mooreville with Keebler, Remington Dabbs, Colton Malone and Carson Spann having hits.