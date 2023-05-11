HAMILTON – After a Game 2 loss that saw the Hamilton Lady Lions have an off day defensively, Hamilton coach Bryan Loague challenged his group to step up in Game 3 last Monday.
Despite giving up 11 hits, the Lady Lions answered the call and played exceptionally well on defense behind their pitcher, Trinity Jones, to secure a 4-3 win over Wheeler on Monday and advance to the Class 1A North half championship.
“To come out here in front of this big crowd and perform like that defensively with all the marbles on the table says a lot,” Loague said. “Last game, we made three key errors that cost us the whole ballgame, but we came out tonight and made a lot of great plays. We’ll get to looking at West Union later tonight. I don’t sleep anyways, so I’ll be up here at 7 o’clock in the morning doing some scouting to figure out what we’ll have to do to win two more.”
The Lady Eagles got on the board first in the third after Emma Kate Beckham and Olivia Gambill got base hits, and Catelyn Brown’s sac fly gave them a 1-0 advantage. Hamilton got on the board and took the lead in the bottom of the inning after Madison Mitchell hit a leadoff double and scored on an error, while Abigail Gill reached on an error at second base and came home on a wild pitch.
Wheeler had a tough time getting outs in the bottom of the sixth as the Lady Lions loaded the bases on singles from Trinity Jones and Madison Jones, while Mallory Kendall reached first on a sac bunt.
Alivia Hartley and Mitchell drew back-to-back walks, putting Hamilton up 4-1 before the Lady Eagles got back-to-back outs to close the inning. In the seventh inning, Wheeler found a way to string together a few plays to cut into the lead.
Emma Kate Beckham’s RBI triple and Olivia Gambill’s RBI single made it a one-run game with no outs, but a pair of popouts to Mitchell and Afton Irvin, plus a ground out from Gill to Irvin, sealed the win for Hamilton.
“That was probably the best three-game series that I’ve ever been a part of in fast-pitch softball,” Loague said. “You had two really, really good teams with three good pitchers, and you just couldn’t ask for more at this time of the year. Trinity (Jones) is just a bulldog, and that’s all you can say about her. She wants the ball, she competes every pitch and gives you a chance to win every game.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.