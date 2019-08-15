HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lady Lions didn’t have any trouble getting their offense cranked up on Thursday night, as they rolled to a 15-0 victory over Nettleton.
That followed up a season-opening victory against Mooreville last Tuesday night.
“From top to bottom, we hit the ball pretty well,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “We did on Tuesday night, too, against Mooreville and had around 14 hits. We had one error, but the defense was pretty good other than that. They pulled in a little early, and we hit a couple of balls over their heads that normally would have been outs but they were taking the short stuff away. We hit it pretty well overall though and played pretty solid defense as well.”
The Lady Lions rolled out to an 8-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Caylin Ferraro singled up the middle, and Tori Harrison doubled to right to put two on for Faith Fontenot, who snuck one past the first baseman to score both runs.
Lann Hollis also reached on an error to drive in a run, and Madison Evans followed her up with a base hit. Kaitlyn Gosa grabbed an RBI single to left to make it 4-0, and Aniston Atkins kept the line moving with her first hit.
Jordan Ray and Madison Mitchell each drove in runs with a fielder’s choice, and Faith Imel hit an RBI single. Mollie Cockerham capped off the inning with an RBI triple to right field.
Harrison opened the bottom of the second with a bang, smashing a solo homer to right center.
“People who are supposed to hit home runs will hit a few,” Loague said. “She probably won’t hit 25 this year with the new ball, but she will hit a few. Right now, we’re doing well, and we’re not trying to hit anything out because we’re not hitting them out in practice. We’re focused on hitting a lot of line drives, and we’re running a little bit more than we usually do. The game has changed, so you have to base hit people.”
Fontenot followed her up with a hit but was erased on Hollis’ fielder’s choice. Evans reached on an error, and Gosa loaded the bases up with her second hit. Atkins also picked up her second hit and drove in a run, and Ray finished the scoring in the second off with a sacrifice fly.
The Lady Lions added a run in the third on a Fontenot RBI single and four in the fourth to end the game. Gosa smashed an RBI double after Evans led off with a hit, and Atkins drove her in with her third hit. Ray reached on an error to plate a run, and Cockerham finished the game off with an RBI single.
Harrison, Gosa and Atkins were all 3 for 3 in the win.
The young Lady Tigers’ lineup was held to four hits, two of those by Charleigh Hand and one each from Grace Oswalt and Tamiya Martin.