HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lady Lions stayed the course after winning a prolonged first set, and multiple players made timely kills to help them take a 3-0 win over Smithville on Thursday.
Hamilton took a 28-26 win in a back-and-forth first set and won the last two sets with final scores of 25-16.
“We played a little bit better than we did the first time we played them,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “We still played nervous in the first set, but we relaxed after we won it. Serving-wise, things could’ve gone better, especially in that third set, but we competed. Rylee (Wilson) and Laney (Harrington) both had good nights at the net.”
Smithville jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the first after an ace by Audrey Summerford and kills from Kelby Seales and Kamryn Jones. The Lady Noles’ lead grew as they took their biggest lead of the set at 16-8 after multiple kills from Krysten Davis and Branigan Vaughn.
The Lady Lions started to battle back as kills from Alyssa Boeke, Heidi Bigham and Harrington cut Smithville’s lead to a point. Harrington continued to lead the charge for Hamilton as her block and three straight kills gave the Lady Lions their first lead at 21-19.
Vaughn helped Smithville tie things up and regain the lead at 25-24 with a kill, but back-to-back blocks by Harrington gave Hamilton a 26-25 lead. The Lady Lions put the set to rest after a kill and ace from Harrington.
“Laney (Harrington) came in and gave us some big points and big timely kills in that first set,” Loague said. “We had a chance to lie down, but she came in and got us a couple of big kills that got us back in it.”
The two teams traded points to start the second, but Hamilton gained separation to take a 12-4 lead behind five aces from Abigail Gill. Smithville chipped away at the lead with kills from Summerford and Davis, but the Lady Lions answered back to take a 21-10 with Harrington’s ace and Boeke’s kill.
“Abigail (Gill) got off about nine serves in a row there, and it was like the court opened up for her in the second,” Loague said. “That’s exactly what she said when she came off the court that it looked like a big opening out there, and she took advantage of it.”
Smithville cut the score down to 22-15 after back-to-back kills from Jones, but Bigham sealed the set win with a kill. Similarly to the second set, neither team gave the other an inch of breathing room early on, but Hamilton found a way to gain momentum after scoring six straight points to take a 14-8 lead on Wilson’s kill.
Vaughn cut Hamilton’s lead down to four later in the set with an ace, but the Lady Lions finished out the victory after Wilson’s kill and Alivia Hartley’s ace.
Harrington and Wilson both finished with nine kills for Hamilton, while Bigham added six kills. Gill also tallied seven aces in the win.
For Smithville, Jones notched nine kills, while Davis and Seales both finished with seven kills.
