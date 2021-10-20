HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lady Lions got their first playoff win in just their second season as a team, beating Falkner 3-0 last Tuesday night in the first round.
Hamilton saw its season come to an end on Thursday night in a 3-0 loss at Ingomar by set scores of 25-8, 25-23 and 25-11.
The Lady Lions dominated in their first round win, sweeping Falkner with set scores of 25-10, 25-4 and 25-14.
The win over Falkner marks the first playoff win for Hamilton after falling to Biggersville at home in the first round last season.
“We played a little different competition level in the first round last year, but I think we’re a little better now than we were at this point last year,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “I think we have grown and know the game and move a little better. We played together better. We still have a long way to go.”
In the first set, Hamilton took a quick 3-0 lead on back-to-back kills from Lann Hollis and an ace from Mallory Kendall. Falkner took advantage of Hamilton errors to cut it to one, but after a timeout, Melba Jones recorded a kill and Faith Imel an ace to help the Lady Lions pull away again.
Madison Mitchell finished off a long set point with a kill to make it 12-8, and Jones rattled off a string of three straight aces as Hamilton won six points in a row and went up 22-8. Another Mitchell kill finished off the first-set win.
Kendall started off the second set with an ace, but Falkner eventually tied it at 3-3. Aces from Mitchell and a pair of kills from Jones jump started a huge Hamilton run of 20 straight points.
Mitchell had several aces and had a dominating run in serving the ball, and Laney Harrington finished up Hamilton’s run with a kill. Falkner broke the drought with a point to cut it to 24-4, but the Lady Lions closed out the second set after a bad serve from the Lady Eagles.
Falkner scored first in the third set, but Hollis answered with a kill and had three straight. After the Lady Eagles cut it to one, Jones had a big kill and answered with another one when Falkner tied it up again.
Abigail Gill and Kendall each had aces as the Lady Lions found their groove and started to pull away mid-set, and Jones finished off the match with back-to-back kills.
“We played a really good series there in the second set. (Madison) Mitchell got about 20 serves or so in in a row,” Loague said. “She’s capable of that every night. If she would do that, we would win a lot more ballgames. We started out slow, and when I called timeout in that first set, I guess they were mad. We were up 6-5, and all five of theirs were our errors.”
Mitchell finished with 12 aces and five kills on the night. Hollis led with eight kills, while Jones added six kills and three aces. Imel had four kills and a pair of aces, while Kendall added four aces and Mollie Cockerham had three kills.