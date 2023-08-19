Coming off a tough five-set loss to Nettleton, the Hamilton Lady Lions went into Thursday’s game looking to bounce back, and they did just that.
Hamilton cruised to a 3-0 victory, winning the first set 25-4 and the second 25-5. The third set was a battle early on for the Lady Lions with their JV group in, but they found a way to secure the sweep with a 25-11 win.
“We needed this confidence boost after how we played in those last couple of sets against Nettleton the other night,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “We got a lot of serves in and got our younger girls some reps in front of a bigger crowd.”
Multiple kills and aces from Heidi Bigham, Alyssa Boeke, Rylee Wilson and Kaylee Joslin gave Hamilton an early 10-2 lead. Abigail Gill followed by serving six straight points, giving the Lady Lions a 16-2 lead.
Back-to-back kills by Wilson added to Hamilton’s lead, and Alivia Hartley closed the set out with four straight aces. The Lady Lions continued to roll in the second set, gaining a 12-2 lead on aces from Wilson and Jolin, while Bigham and Hartley added kills.
Bigham had three straight aces later in the set to give her team a 20-4 lead, and the Lady Lions put things away with a kill and ace by Laney Harrington. Hamilton made a mass substitution to give its JV group some varsity time at the start of the third set.
West Point jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the third, but Lona Kate McGowan ended the run with a kill. A pair of kills by Ellah Kate Knotts helped give Hamilton its first lead of the set at 6-5.
Afton Irvin and Trinity Jones both served multiple aces to extend Hamilton’s lead to 14-7, and the Lady Lions gained a 19-8 lead after four straight aces by Hartley. McGowan sealed the win for her team with back-to-back aces.
“This was a lot of those girls’ first time playing in a varsity game so there were a little bit of nerves early on,” Loague said. “They worked them out, got some reps in and got the job done."
Bigham tallied five kills and four aces in the win, while Gill added seven aces and Hartley contributed three kills and eight aces.
