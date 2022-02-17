The Hamilton Lady Lions completed a season turnaround in the first round of the division tournament, going from a winless season last year to qualifying for the playoffs after a pair of wins this week.
Hamilton secured its playoff spot with a dominating 61-35 win over West Lowndes in the first round last Tuesday and bounced back from a Thursday loss to Vardaman to down Okolona on Friday, 64-54, to claim third place.
“It’s been a rough season, but we were working for the postseason all along,” Hamilton coach Sue Verner said. “We even started out rough on Tuesday, not playing our game, but the girls who were more experienced carried us. Our seniors and juniors led the way, and we had a couple of young girls off the bench step up. It was a team effort. I’m proud of them for settling down, and it was a good team win.”
It was a slow start for the Lady Lions on Tuesday, but Kam Johnson had a pair of buckets in the first quarter and Zakia Dobbs sank a three.
Hamilton turned it on for a 16-point second quarter with Laney Harrington, Paris Flanery and Lowery Taylor all having a pair of buckets.
Liberty Hughes started out her strong second half by carrying the weight in the third quarter, scoring all but two of Hamilton’s points.
The Lady Lions finished out the game strong with 23 points in the final quarter, eight of those coming from Dobbs.
Hughes and Dobbs finished as the leading scorers with 17 and 14 points respectively.
“Those two turned it on in the last half of the season, just in time for the postseason,” Verner said. “They struggled in the beginning but have put forth great effort, and it’s starting to pay off. None of the girls have given up. Laney (Harrington) has been battling inside and starting to come along offensively. She’s always been a great defensive player, and Lowery (Taylor) coming off the bench has given us great defensive effort. I can see improvement in the whole team game to game, and we just need to be consistent.”
Hamilton had a couple of key division games canceled due to COVID protocols, and Verner said she’s proud to see how her team has bounced back from the cancellations.
“COVID hurt our seeding in the regular season in division, and we were able to overcome it,” she said. “We were kind of underdogs coming into the tournament, and moving on, we’re taking that as a positive. Last year was the first time in a few years that we had missed the playoffs, so to be back in gains some confidence. Hopefully we can take the momentum of these wins and move forward each game.”
Also on Tuesday
(B) Houlka 68, Hamilton 37: Rye Howard paced the Lions with 12 points as their season came to an end in the first round of the division tournament.
Friday: Girls' consolation: Hamilton 64, Okolona 54
The Lady Lions secured third place with the win in the girls’ consolation game, led by 19 points from Liberty Hughes and 11 from Zakia Dobbs.
Thursday: (G) Vardaman 69, Hamilton 20
Zakia Dobbs led the Lady Lions in scoring with eight points in the semifinals matchup.