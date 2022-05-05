HAMILTON - The Hamilton Lady Lions’ season came to an end in the second round of the playoffs after a pair of losses to Wheeler on Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Lions dropped the first game in a 3-0 loss on Friday, and they were unable to force a third game, falling 7-2 on Saturday.
“We gave a great effort, but we just couldn’t catch a break,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “We did all the little things to try and make plays, but their right fielder made plays all day long. Overall, we competed well and never quit even when we gave up five runs in the first two innings.”
Game 2: Wheeler 7, Hamilton 2
Wheeler took a 5-0 lead in the top of the second after Olivia Gambill hit a grand slam to center field.
The Lady Lions found their footing at the plate in the bottom of the fourth after Melba Jones picked up Hamilton’s first base hit.
Madison Mitchell also picked up a base hit and advanced to second on an error, while Jones came in for the Lady Lions’ first run. Seventh-grader Trinity Jones stepped in at pitcher after Afton Irvin went down with an injury, and their defense continued to play hard, forcing a three up, three down in the fifth.
Wheeler extended its lead to 7-1 in the seventh after Gambill scored a run on a passed ball, and Catelyn Brown hit an RBI single. The Lady Lions continued to claw in the bottom of the seventh with Jones getting them started with a double to left field.
Heidi Bigham cracked an RBI double to center field to bring home Jones and make it a five-run game, but afterward, the Lady Eagles picked up their third out to seal the win and clinch their spot in the third round.
“It’s been a hard year for us,” Loague said. “We’ve worked through a lot of adversity this year, and we played well at times. We came into this series playing well, but we couldn’t string things together at the end.”
Friday: Wheeler 3, Hamilton 0
The Lady Lions got off to a good start in the first game of the series against Wheeler, but three errors to Wheeler’s zero and a few three up, three down innings were the deciding factors in the 3-0 loss.
Wheeler went up 2-0 in the bottom of the first after a home run by Rebekah Mason.
Melba Jones got things started at the plate for Hamilton in the second with a double to left field, but the Lady Lions were unable to carry over the momentum from the big hit.
The Lady Eagles added on to the lead with another home run by Marley Garrett in the bottom of the second. Hamilton had a hard time getting runners on bases as they only picked up three hits in the final five innings of the game.
Kylie Springfield had a pair of hits for the Lady Lions, while Jones and Afton Irvin both had one hit.