SMITHVILLE - The Hamilton Lady Lions were down twice in the second half of Tuesday night’s game against Smithville, but they got hot at the right time to secure a 47-33 win.
“We’ve been struggling of late,” Hamilton coach Sue Verner said. “We’re finally starting to get rotation off the press and that was the difference going down the stretch.”
The Lady Seminoles struck first when Holly Nethery knocked down a pair of free throws, but Kam Johnson answered right back with a basket. Nethery gave the Lady Noles the lead back on a putback, but Liberty Hughes and Johnson scored back-to-back baskets to give Hamilton their first lead.
A three-pointer from Hughes helped Hamilton take a four-point lead, but free throws from Isabelle Summerford and Cambre Alexander cut into the lead. Halle Sargent got the second quarter going with a game-tying three-pointer, and the Lady Noles built on it to take a four-point lead.
This started a back-and-forth stretch capped off by a bucket from Alexander. Hughes was fouled late in the half and knocked down a free throw to cut the lead to three at halftime.
Hughes started the second half off with a pair of free throws, but Mikayla Wall’s basket capped off a 6-0 run for Smithville. Hamilton responded and took its first lead of the half after a basket from Johnson and a free throw from Hughes.
The Lady Noles came right back when Summerford scored a basket, and Wall dropped in a three-pointer to give them a 31-27 lead. J’Kyla Jones answered to cut the lead in the third, and Hughes tied things up at 32-32 with a three-pointer.
That basket gave the Lady Lions some momentum as Zakia Dobbs helped them take the lead back. Dobbs scored six of the last eight points for Hamilton to cap off a 47-33 victory.
Dobbs and Hughes led all scorers with 14 points each for Hamilton. Nethery finished with 10 points for Smithville after a hot first quarter.
(B) Hamilton 63, Smithville 42
An electric shooting night by Willie Green helped the Hamilton Lions bounce back from a loss against Tremont and take down Smithville 63-42 on Tuesday.
“This is the best shooting game he’s had,” Hamilton coach Drew Garvin said. “I don’t know how many he missed, but I don’t remember more than one.”
Kyzer Verner opened the scoring a few seconds into the game, but Braylin Hill countered at the free-throw line. Qyatavius Blunt came right back with a three-pointer, but Barker O’Brian dropped in a basket to tie the game at 5-5 before Chris Willis gave Hamilton the lead back.
The Lions’ lead grew to six before Clay Tacker hit a three-pointer that sparked a 4-0 run for Smithville to tie the game. Brayden Rowland scored off the inbound to begin the second quarter, but Green knocked down a three-pointer to give Hamilton the lead.
Green followed with his second three-pointer of the night, while Verner scored five-straight points to stretch Hamilton’s lead to 10. The Lions’ lead grew to 12 before Eason Pierce’s free throw stopped the run.
The Lions got rolling with Green’s third three-pointer to cap the first half off with a 7-0 run.
Hamilton kept it going in the second half with Chris Willis sparking a stretch to push the lead to 20.
Rowland’s basket stopped the drought for Smithville, but Dallas Davis sparked another run for the Lions. Baskets from Lane and Barker O’Brian helped lead a 4-0 run to end the third for Smithville.
Willis’s basket began the fourth quarter and started another run for Hamilton before Rowland scored a basket. Tacker’s three-pointer gave Smithville some life before Willis scored. Noah Edwards answered, but the Lions cruised to the win.
Green led all scorers with 20 points, Willis added 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Blunt contributed 13 points in the win. Rowland led the Noles with 12 points on the night.
