The Hamilton Lady Lions put themselves in the driver’s seat of claiming a division championship, finishing off a sweep of defending state champion Vardaman with a 10-7 win last Monday night.
Hamilton claimed the lead with a four-run top of the seventh inning.
“That win puts us 2-0 in division, and we should win it this week,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “We made some mistakes in the second game, but we played pretty well in both. We had 15 hits both times against them, and you can’t complain too much off that. We probably should have scored 14 or 15 runs because I got us thrown out a few times on the bases.”
Vardaman took an early 3-0 lead in the first after a two-out error and then base hit, but Hamilton responded to go up 5-3 in the top of the third.
Madison Evans and Aniston Atkins started it off with back-to-back hits to open the inning, and Melba Jones loaded the bases on her two-out walk.
The Lady Lions put up all five runs with four straight hits by Abigail Gill, Payton Atkins, Mallory Kendall and Faith Imel.
The Lady Rams cut it to one in the bottom half, and neither team could score for the next two innings. Makynlie Jones’ two-run shot put Vardaman back on top by one at 6-5.
The Lady Lions responded immediately to tie the game as Imel led off with a hit, Evans tried to sacrifice and reached on an error and Atkins tied the game with her RBI single to right.
Vardaman went back up 7-6 by virtue of three walks and a hit by pitch in the bottom of the sixth.
The Lady Lions rallied for their four-run top of the seventh. Jones led off with a hit, and Gill drew a walk. Kendall’s one-out RBI single tied the game at 7-7, and Imel had the big hit of the night with a two-run triple to make it 9-7.
“(Faith) Imel had four hits on Monday, and she had three in the first win against them. That’s huge,” Loague said. “She’s our leader, and if she goes, then we do too. Aniston (Atkins) had a couple of big hits, and Payton (Atkins) had a big hit with runners on second and third in a big spot. Everybody in the lineup hit it well in the series against them, and in each game, all but one had a hit.”
Atkins finished off the scoring by reaching on an error to plate Imel, and Madison Mitchell preserved the win in the bottom of the inning, working around a walk and an error with three straight pop ups.
“(Madison) Mitchell did a good job keeping their catcher, Maddie Terrell, off balance,” Loague said. “If you can shut her down, you have a shot to beat them, but if she’s rolling, the rest will too. She didn’t pitch as well as she did the first time out, but she threw well enough to keep us in the game.”
Loague said he feels like his team is starting to hit its stride after the sweep against the defending state champs.
“Most people don’t expect us to win our division with the way we played early in the season,” he said. “There’s still about five or six teams in 1A that have a good shot to make a run. Any of us can win at any given time.”