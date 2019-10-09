HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lady Lions completed their clean sweep in Class I, Division 4 play with a 12-0 shutout in four innings against Eupora last Monday night.
“We hit it well, and they helped us a little. We came out early and jumped on them, and really everybody in the lineup up and down may have had a hit,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “We didn’t get to go through but twice. The top of the lineup, one through four, were really good. One of our goals coming in was to be 8-0 through the division, and we’re there.”
The Lady Lions took their first loss of the season last Tuesday against Amory but rebounded with a sweep of Bruce in the first round of the playoffs.
After working around a two-out hit in the top of the first, Hamilton put up a quick 4-0 lead in the bottom of the inning against Eupora.
Tori Harrison smashed a two-run bomb after Caylin Ferraro led off with a single and moved up on an error.
Faith Fontenot kept the line moving with a base hit to left, and Lann Hollis reached on an error by the third baseman to plate her run. Aniston Atkins capped off the inning with an RBI single to left.
The Lady Lions scored a pair of two-out runs in the second inning. Harrison smoked a double to center to score Jordan Ray, who singled with one out, and Fontenot reached on an error that sent two runs home.
Hamilton finished off the scoring with five runs in the bottom of the third. Hollis led off with a double and scored when Kaitlyn Gosa reached on an error by the shortstop.
Atkins drove in pinch runner Melba Jones with her second hit, and Mollie Cockerham doubled in the gap in right center to put a pair in scoring position. Madison Mitchell drove in both of those runs with a single past short, and Ferraro reached on an error to send home the final run.
In the circle, Gosa allowed just two hits in four innings.
Saturday: Hamilton 11, Bruce 0; Hamilton 16, Bruce 2
Faith Fontenot went 3 for 3, while Caylin Ferraro, Tori Harrison, Aniston Atkins and Kaitlyn Gosa had two hits apiece in the first game. Ferraro, Harrison and Gosa each hit a double.
In Game 2, the top three in the lineup – Ferraro, Harrison and Fontenot – drove in two runs each, as did Mollie Cockerham and Faith Imel. Fontenot, Cockerham and Mitchell each hit doubles, while Harrison, Fontenot, Atkins, Gosa, Cockerham and Madison Evans had two hits each.
Hamilton advances to travel to Nettleton in the second round on Tuesday night.