Amory, MS (38821)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain tornadoes. High near 75F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 49F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%.