HAMILTON – Hamilton coach Bryan Loague saw his team’s offense come together on Thursday night, pounding out 14 hits in an 11-6 win over Tupelo.
The offensive effort backed a solid night in the circle from Madison Mitchell, who scattered six hits and walked three.
“We hit it well tonight. Having 14 hits against a pitcher of that caliber is pretty good,” Loague said. “She’s definitely one of the best pitchers we will face all year, and I don’t know why, but we usually do hit her. We had really good approaches at the plate tonight.”
The Lady Lions took an early lead, going up 8-1 after four innings and never looking back.
In the first, Faith Imel cranked a double leading off and ended up scoring on a wild pitch.
Hamilton took advantage of three straight Tupelo errors in the second to make it 2-0 as Madison Mitchell, Abigail Gill and Payton Atkins all reaching on the miscues.
Two-out hitting was key to extend the lead to 4-0 in the third. Madison Evans started it off with her two-out hit past short, and Kylie Springfield smashed a triple to the wall in right center to score her. Mitchell reached on another Tupelo error to bring home another run.
The Lady Lions sent all nine to the plate in the fourth and extended their lead, answering Tupelo’s first run of the game with a four-run inning.
Payton Atkins walked leading off, moved over on a sacrifice bunt by Mallory Kendall and ended up scoring on a wild pitch. Imel kept the line moving with her second double of the night, and Aniston Atkins picked up the RBI hit with a single to center. Evans snagged her second hit of the game to put two on, and Springfield loaded them up with her single.
Mitchell helped her cause with a two-run base hit to make it 8-1.
The Lady Wave crept closer in the top of the fifth with a double and back-to-back home runs, but the Lady Lions were able to answer with two more runs.
Payton Atkins and Kendall had back-to-back hits to open the inning. Imel erased the lead runner with a fielder’s choice, but Melba Jones moved both over with a sacrifice bunt. Aniston Atkins came through with another big hit, a single to drive in both runs and make it 10-4.
Tupelo added two in the top of the sixth on an error, and Hamilton came through with a two-out insurance run in the bottom of the inning after Springfield, Gill and Payton Atkins had hits and Kendall reached on an error.
“Everybody did something productive and something to help us win the ball game,” Loague said. “It was a good team win. (Madison) Mitchell did a great job in the circle, and our defense had a couple of errors but was pretty clean for the most part.”
Mitchell retired the Lady Wave in order in the seventh to preserve the win.