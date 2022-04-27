HAMILTON – A strong defensive performance translated into a solid final two innings at the plate as the Hamilton Lady Lions slid past Ingomar in an 11-1 playoff win on Friday.
The Lady Lions picked up a 13-9 win over Ingomar on Saturday to move on and play Wheeler in the second round.
“The key to this win was our pitching,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “We pitched it well and played pretty good defense, and we only gave up one error at the start of the game that cost us a run. Other than that, we didn’t give them anything free, and that translated to our play on offense.”
After Ingomar took a 1-0 lead to start the game, the Lady Lions quickly tied things up in the bottom of the first after Faith Imel singled up the middle and made her way to second and third on stolen bases. Kylie Springfield got the RBI on a groundout to short to tie the game.
Hamilton’s defense shut down Ingomar in the next two innings with Afton Irvin leading the way in the circle with a pair of strikeouts.
The Lady Lions started to find their rhythm at the plate in the bottom of the third as Mallory Kendall got a base hit, and Imel brought her home with an RBI double to right field. Abigail Gill continued the momentum with a base hit to left, while Springfield got another RBI on a sacrifice fly to bring home Imel, making the score 3-1.
Gill added to the score after coming home on a wild pitch, while Melba Jones drew a walk to get on base. Madison Mitchell gave Hamilton a 5-1 lead with an RBI single to left field to bring in Jones.
Hamilton’s success at the plate continued in the bottom of the fourth after Ingomar went three up, three down in the top of the inning. Kendall reached first on an error and eventually scored on a wild pitch, while Imel cracked another double.
“Faith (Imel) hit it well all game,” Loague said. “She went 3 for 4 on the day with two doubles, and a few other girls got a few hits. We didn’t start off hitting it well, but we hit it a little bit better later on.”
After Gill drew a walk, Jones reached first on an error, while Imel and Gill came home to give the Lady Lions an 8-1 lead. Mollie Cockerham drew a walk to get on base, and Mitchell hit a two-run double to center field to give Hamilton a 10-1 lead.
Mitchell added on to the lead by scoring on a wild pitch. Hamilton’s defense only allowed one hit in the fifth inning, and Gill closed out the playoff win with a double play at second base.
“If we pitch it well and play good defense, we’re usually going to hit it pretty well and win games,” Loague said. “I may switch things up and let Madison (Mitchell) pitch because both of them can throw strikes. We’ve just got to keep our confidence up and carry this over into the next game.”