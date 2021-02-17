Both Hamilton teams fell in the first round of their Division 4-1A tournament last Tuesday night at Houlka.
The Lady Lions had one of their strongest games of the season, falling 51-46 to Okolona in overtime, while the Lions led early but eventually took a 59-50 loss to Vardaman.
Hamilton’s effort against Okolona was led by a big game from freshman post player Laney Harrington, who finished with 15 points and 22 rebounds.
Paris Flanery was also in double figures with 13 points.
In the boys’ game, Hamilton led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter but saw Vardaman come out hot in the second quarter, scoring 20 points and taking a 29-18 lead.
The Lions never could quite catch up again, trailing by 11 at 45-34 at the end of the third before taking the nine-point loss in the end.
Seniors Zach Crawford and D.J. Dobbs tied as the Lions’ leading scorers as they each notched 13 points.