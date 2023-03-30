HAMILTON - Defense was the name of the game through the majority of the game, but the Hamilton Lady Lions found a way to break through the barrier at the plate in the sixth inning and come away with a 5-1 win over Vardaman last Monday.
“We didn’t play bad at all, but we just didn’t hit the ball very well,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “We had about five or four hits, and Heidi (Bigham) had about two of them. She was on it pretty well, but we had that one big inning and made it pay.”
The first run scored of the game was not until the bottom of the fourth as Bigham led things off with a double to left field for Hamilton. Kylie Springfield was awarded the RBI on a groundout from shortstop to first to give the Lady Lions a 1-0 lead.
Hamilton continued to hold Vardaman scoreless through five innings as Trinity Jones had nine strikeouts and only gave up two hits before the Lady Rams scored their first run in the top of the sixth.
“Every night, Trinity does a really good job of keeping us in it and giving us a chance, but we just have to score a little bit more to keep an old man from getting mad,” Loague said.
Vardaman loaded the bases after Laura McGreger reached first on an error, Amry Logan drew a walk and Madi Terrell was intentionally walked. Kendrailia Nash popped one out to left field and was awarded the RBI on a sac fly to tie things up at 1-1.
The Lady Lions answered back in a big way in the bottom of the inning as Jones drew a walk and Bigham got a base hit. Madison Mitchell reached first on an error, which set up Jones to come home and score a run.
Springfield followed with an RBI single up the middle to give Hamilton a 3-1 lead. After Madison Jones reached second on another Vardaman error, Mitchell and Springfield came home to score a pair of runs, putting the Lady Lions up 5-1.
Despite getting two runners on in the seventh, Trinity Jones put the game to bed with her 12th strikeout of the night to seal Hamilton’s first division win.
“We only had one error on a bunt that probably would’ve been a base hit anyways, but the defense played well behind Trinity (Jones) all game,” Loague said. “Madison (Mitchell) made a great play on the ball to end the fifth, getting a ball that went right between her legs and tagging the bag.”
