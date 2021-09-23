HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lady Lions got another fight out of division and county rival Smithville on Thursday night but were able to finish them off in four sets to stay undefeated in division play with a 3-1 win.
The Lady Lions took the first two sets with 25-17 and 25-13 wins, but the Lady Noles bounced back with a 25-22 win in the third set. Hamilton finished off the win by winning the fourth set, 25-18. The two battled for five sets last Tuesday night when the Lady Lions pulled out the first win.
“We try to make it interesting for sure and we should have gotten it done in three sets, but I guess they wanted to play a little bit longer,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “Between the three games Tuesday night, we played 11 sets, and tonight we didn’t play but eight, so it’s a little better.”
Hamilton started off the first set with a 2-0 lead off a pair of kills from Lann Hollis. Smithville took its first lead on Breana Cathcart’s ace, but the Lady Lions pushed back ahead on Madison Mitchell’s kill and ace.
The two teams fought through four more lead changes before Hamilton regained the lead, and Mitchell’s four straight aces widened it to 17-11. Orlandria Smith and Hallie Benson had key kills to start to get Smithville back in the set, but the Lady Lions finished it off with back-to-back kills from Melba Jones and Mollie Cockerham.
Mallory Kendall’s serving set Hamilton off on a 4-0 lead in the second set, and they quickly opened that up to double digits. Kaylee Joslin finished off the second set with back-to-back aces.
Smithville extended the match with a third-set win, starting it off with back-to-back aces from Audrey Summerford. Smith’s pair of kills pushed their lead out to 8-1, but Hamilton started to respond from there.
The Lady Lions tied the set at 11-11, and Faith Imel’s kill gave them their first lead of the set. They went up by two before the Lady Noles pushed back ahead and finished off the set with Kelby Seales’ ace.
Each team exchanged points to open the fourth set with Mallory Kendall getting an ace for Hamilton and Smith finishing off a kill for Hamilton. Cockerham had four straight kills to start to open the gap for the Lady Lions as they scored nine straight points. Kills by Smith brought the Lady Noles back into it trailing by two, but Hamilton won the final three points, including another Kendall ace to finish off the set.
The Lady Lions had a strong night at the net with Cockerham totaling 13 kills, Jones adding eight and Hollis finishing with six. Imel collected seven aces and three kills, while Kendall had four aces.
“We had a good night at the net, but still made some mistakes,” Loague said. “We’re getting there, but you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. Our seniors have come a long way, and I have four of them (Cockerham, Hollis, Imel and Jones) that are playing a lot. All four of them contribute tremendously, and we’re one win away from winning the division two years in a row.”
Smith had the huge night at the net for Smithville, racking up 17 kills. Cathcart had five aces with Kyrsten Davis adding four and Summerford finishing with three.
Hamilton can wrap up a division title for their second in a row with wins over Okolona this week.