HAMILTON – Hamilton opened up its division schedule with a sweep of Okolona last Tuesday night to establish themselves in first place in the division early.
The Lady Lions completed the 3-0 sweep with scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-19.
“We were down at least 6-0 in that second set and came back and tied it at about 14 or 15,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. We should have put them away a lot earlier, but we let them hang around.”
In the first set, the two teams went back and forth early before Hamilton finally took the lead at 9-8 and went up by four.
Okolona cut it to one late at 18-17, but Hamilton closed out the first set win by scoring the final five points and sealing it 25-18.
The Lady Lions went down 6-0 in the second set but battled back and tied the game at 8-8. They took the lead for good at 11-10 and established a six-point lead of their own and cruised from there to the 25-19 win.
Hamilton established the lead early in the third set, jumping out to a quick 5-0 lead. Okolona fought back to tie it up at 14-14, but the Lady Lions retook the lead on the next point. The Lady Chieftains clawed back to within one before Hamilton stretched that back out to five and sealed the 25-19 win to secure the sweep.
Melba Jones and Mollie Cockerham led the way with five kills apiece, while Faith Imel had four kills and four aces. Mallory Kendall had three kills and three aces, while Madison Mitchell and Lann Hollis each had three kills. Aniston Atkins finished with three aces.
“Melba (Jones) had a couple of pretty good kills, and so did Lann (Hollis),” Loague said. “This is Melba’s first game back with a lot of playing time, so she’s getting back in the swing a little bit.”