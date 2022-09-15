HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lady Lions managed to overcome a few struggles after their dominant first set to grab a 3-1 win over Hatley on Thursday.
The Lady Lions’ serving helped them take the first two sets by 25-8 and 25-22, but Hatley answered in the third to avoid the sweep, winning 25-20. Hamilton was able to close things out in the fourth set with a 25-16 win.
“We had to battle in that second set after falling way behind, and we really didn’t have the best night overall,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “We came back and played well enough to win in the end despite some of our struggles.”
Mallory Kendall helped Hamilton gain a 12-0 lead to start the first with her serving, while Laney Harrington and Kylie Springfield contributed kills during the run. Hatley got its first few points on back-to-back aces by Izzy Denton.
The Lady Lions went on an 8-2 run with kills from Harrington, Kendall, Kaylee Joslin and Heidi Bigham to increase their lead to 20-5. The set win was sealed for Hamilton after a serve was hit into the net.
Hatley found its groove midway through the second set after trading points with Hamilton early on. The Lady Tigers took a 16-9 lead after three aces by Aspen Johnson and kills from Kenlee Wilkinson, Haylie Chism and Denton.
Hamilton battled back to cut the score down to 19-18 after four straight aces by Bigham. The score was tied at 22-22 after the ball was hit out of bounds, and Madison Mitchell sealed the set win with back-to-back aces.
A pair of aces from Abby Hannon and Johnson helped the Lady Tigers jump out to a 9-6 lead in the third set. Hannon added to the lead with back-to-back aces, while Anna Kate Crenshaw gave Hatley a double-digit lead at 21-11 with an ace.
The Lady Lions made a late run to cut the lead down to four after a kill by Springfield, but Hatley was able to close the set out and avoid the sweep.
Kendall opened the fourth set for Hamilton with four aces, giving the Lady Lions a 9-2 lead. Harrington and Bigham helped extend the lead to double digits at 19-9 with a pair of kills.
Hatley began to chip away at the lead with kills from Wilkinson and Hannon, while back-to-back aces by Denton cut the score down to 21-14. Harrington ended Hatley’s run with a kill, and Joslin put the match to rest with a kill.
“Laney (Harrington) had a pretty good night at the net,” Loague said. “When we set her the way we needed to, she was pretty good, and I know she can be a dominant player at that spot. Mallory (Kendall) is one of our most efficient servers. She started the game 11-0, and in that fourth set, she did a good job of getting the ball in play and allowing somebody else to make a mistake.”
Kendall led the way in aces for Hamilton with seven, while Bigham tallied five. Harrington finished with a team-high seven kills, while Springfield and Bigham both contributed four in the win.
For Hatley, Denton and Hannon both finished with five aces, while Johnson added four. Wilkinson led the way in kills with five in the loss.
