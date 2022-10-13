HATLEY – After a slow start to the first set, the Hamilton Lady Lions took control with their hitting at the net to grab a 3-0 sweep over Hatley last Tuesday.
The Lady Lions fought back to take the first set 26-24, and their momentum carried over into the second as they won 25-16. Hamilton closed things out in the third with a 25-15 win.
“We came out bad slow tonight, but we finally got a little momentum and played really well the rest of the way,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “Overall, I think we needed that little bit of adversity early to see if we could overcome it.”
Hatley came out of the gate hot in the first, gaining a 5-1 lead after kills from Anna Kate Crenshaw and Haylie Chism. Abigail Gill and Heidi Bigham trimmed into Hatley’s lead with kills, but Chloe Mills, Chism and Izzy Denton pushed the score to 16-9 with kills and aces.
The Lady Lions rallied back late in the set to tie things up at 20-20 after multiple aces from Kaylee Joslin, and Madison Mitchell gave Hamilton its first lead of the set with a kill. Joslin closed out the back-and-forth set with a kill.
Denton and Kenlee Wilkinson opened the second set with an ace and a kill to give Hatley an early 3-0 lead. Hamilton gained a 7-4 lead after multiple aces from Mitchell and kills from Laney Harrington and Kylie Springfield.
A string of aces from Bigham increased the Lady Lions’ lead to 17-9, but Crenshaw cut into the lead with back-to-back aces. Hamilton managed to seal the set win after a pair of kills from Harrington and an ace by Gill.
Hatley jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the third after back-to-back aces from Denton, but Hamilton responded with a 12-0 run to go up 13-4 after multiple aces and kills from Mitchell and Harrington. The Lady Tigers made a run of their own to trim the score to 14-8 with three straight aces by Crenshaw.
The Lady Lions gained a double-digit lead at 22-10 after a kill from Bigham and an ace from Springfield. Mallory Kendall sealed the victory for Hamilton with back-to-back aces.
Harrington led the way in kills for Hamilton with six, while Mitchell finished with a team-high eight aces. Bigham and Joslin each added four kills and three aces in the win.
“Laney (Harrington) had a really good night at the net, and Madison (Mitchell) helped us a lot with her serving in that first set to get things back to even,” Loague said.
For Hatley, Wilkinson notched six kills and a pair of aces, while Chism added four kills. Crenshaw contributed five aces, while Denton added four.
