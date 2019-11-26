HAMILTON – In a back-and-forth game with their county rival Smithville, the Hamilton Lady Lions finally found their groove to pull away in the third quarter for a 40-30 victory for their first win of the season last Tuesday night.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and finally got what we were looking for on offense, so we went to our strong points there,” Hamilton coach Sue Verner said. “We finally opened it up there in the third, and we slowed down, worked within our offense and then we got some open shots. That’s the type of team we have to be this year because we’re not loaded like we were last year, so we have to work within our offense.”
Tyra Verner, Alexia Ware and Tori Harrison had early baskets for Hamilton, but Smithville went on a 6-0 run to take a 10-6 lead in the first quarter with Orlandria Smith, Carli Cole and Kylie Faulkner leading the way. Hamilton answered with a run of its own with Ware’s layup putting them up 12-10 at the end of the first.
Smith and Cole put Smithville back on top early in the second at 15-12, but Jabria Randle sank a three midway through the period to make it 19-15 in favor of Hamilton. Cole answered her with a layup to cut it to two, but Ware put in the final basket of the second for a 21-17 halftime lead for the Lady Lions.
Chloe Summerford opened the third with a long two-pointer, and Smith added a free throw to make it 21-20 before she would sit with foul trouble during much of the rest of the quarter. Harrison started off her strong second half with back-to-back buckets to extend the lead, and her second big run made it 29-22 late in the period before Lori Beth Cowley hit a three to cut it to 29-25 going into the fourth.
Harrison and Randle pushed the lead out to 10 early in the fourth before Smith answered for the Lady Noles before fouling out in the game. Faulkner got it back to within seven, but Verner and Harrison iced the win from the free-throw line.
Harrison poured in a career-high 22 points for Hamilton and finished with a double-double.
“It was a career night offensively and defensively for Tori. We have moved her to the inside, and her post game has come a long way,” Verner said. “She went from being a guard to a post player, and she has adjusted well to that. She’s an athlete, so it wasn’t hard. She kind of catered to the seniors before her so when you think of her, you don’t think of scoring because she didn’t care much about it. Now she has stepped up. She’s always had the capability, and now you’re seeing what she can really do.”
Cole and Smith scored 10 points each for Smithville. Cole added 14 rebounds to make it a double-double.
Verner said she can see the difference from the first three games.
“It’s a lot of improvement, and that’s why we get in those classic games is to see where we are and what we need to improve on. Defensively is where we needed to improve, and it’s what we’re going to continue to work at,” Verner said. “We played well defensively tonight. I try to teach them to study the teams we’re playing, and while you’re on the floor, learn what their weaknesses are and adjust to it. We did that in the second half.”
(B) Smithville 75, Hamilton 16
The Seminoles rolled out to a 2-0 start on their season and dominated from beginning to end in the county rivalry.
The Noles led 14-3 at the end of the first with Hamilton’s only points coming from a Drennon Benson basket and a Grayson Cockerham free throw. Khieri Standifer and Blake Williams each had a pair of baskets in the first, and Octavion Miller, Brian Coxey and Chandler Woodham also added to the scoring.
Smithville started off the second on an 8-0 run sparked by Miller’s four points before Caiden Thompson broke the drought and had all seven of the Lions’ points in the quarter. Williams, Woodham and Aden Casey ended the first half with another run and led 37-10.
Coxey drained a three to open the third, and Williams, Standifer, Miller, Mason Blair and Nash Heady helped extend the lead to 57-12 at the end of the period.
Smithville coach Nick Coln emptied his bench and got contributions from Malik Morrow, Jacob Morris and Landon McMellon.
Williams scored 12 points and Standifer added 10 to lead the way for Smithville.