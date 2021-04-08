The Hamilton Lady Lions took the lead in the second inning in their key division matchup against defending state champion Vardaman on Thursday night and never looked back, snagging an 8-1 lead to gain huge momentum in their division race.
Vardaman scored its lone run in the top of the first with a pair of hits, but Madison Mitchell was able to shut them down from there, allowing just four hits the rest of the night.
In the bottom of the second, Abigail Gill started things off with one out with her base hit, and Payton Atkins was hit by a pitch. Mallory Kendall drove in both runners and gave Hamilton the lead with a double, and Faith Imel plated her with a base hit.
After a hit by Madison Evans and Aniston Atkins being hit by a pitch, Kylie Springfield’s fielder’s choice made it 4-1. Mitchell and Melba Jones drew walks with the last one bringing in the final run of the inning.
The Lady Lions grabbed another run in the fourth with three straight hits from Mitchell, Jones and Gill and a Vardaman error.
They finished it off with a pair in the fifth. Evans smashed an RBI triple to score Imel, who led the inning off with a base hit, and Mitchell helped her cause with an RBI single.
Mitchell scattered six hits, walked one and struck out three as she picked up the win.
Nettleton sweeps Belmont
The Lady Tigers made it four straight division wins and six overall, sweeping Belmont with
12-2 and 9-2 wins last Tuesday and Thursday.
On Tuesday, Zion Seals doubled and drove in four runs, while Molly Nichols also had a two-hit night with a triple. Tamiya Martin had a pair of hits, and Savannah Harlow added a double. Anna Claire Harris allowed two unearned runs on three hits, no walks and struck out six in the win.
On Thursday, Zyah Gunter was 2 for 4 with a double, a triple and four driven in. Harris added three RBI and struck out nine in getting another win in the circle, and Martin also had another two-hit night.
Smithville grabs wins over TCPS, Baldwyn
The Lady Noles went 2-1 on the week, getting an extra inning win, 11-9, against Tupelo Christian last Monday, shutting out Baldwyn 2-0 on Thursday, but falling to Wheeler 6-3 last Tuesday.
On Thursday, Chloe Summerford threw the shutout, allowing two hits, walking one and striking out 14, while also going 2 for 4 with a double at the plate. Hallie Benson added a pair of hits, and Kelby Seales hit a double.
On Monday, Smithville scored two in the top of the eighth for the win. Olivia Carter had three hits, including a homer, and Summerford hit a double, had two hits and picked up the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Benson also had a three-hit night, and Tristin Price, Alana Cathcart and Makenzie Adams added two hits apiece.
In Tuesday’s loss, Summerford struck out 10 and allowed no earned runs.