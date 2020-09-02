SMITHVILLE – In the first ever volleyball game for both teams, Hamilton pulled off the comeback over its county rival Smithville.
Smithville won the first two sets and carried a 2-0 lead, but Hamilton stormed back to win the third and fourth sets and take the match 3-2 with a commanding win in the fifth set.
“Wow, we had to make it challenging, that’s for sure,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said of his team starting out their proram with a win. “The first set and the second set, we trailed both of those by 10 and eventually tied them up, one of them at like 22 and the other at like 23 and lost both of them. Really the key was the third set.”
In the first set, Smithville held the lead the majority of the time until Hamilton came back and tied it at 23-23. The Lady Noles took the final two set points and won 25-23.
The second set was similar as the Lady Noles led by as many as 11 before the Lady Lions got to within one late at 22-21 before Smithville won the set 25-22.
Hamilton picked up an early lead in the third set but Smithville picked up the lead at 8-7 and led by as many as seven. The Lady Lions took a late lead at 20-19 before the two teams tied it up five times, including Hamilton extending the set at 25-25. They won the final two points to take the third set 27-25 and extend the match.
“(Madison) Mitchell got serves in and she rode off a rally,” Loague said. “She does that every day in practice. We got a little confidence from that, and we actually started moving better at that point.
“I wasn’t mad we got beat in the first two sets. I was mad because there was no telling how many balls we stood and watched hit the ground. We weren’t giving the effort we have to give. First match, and they were scared to death.”
The Lady Lions controlled the fourth set from start to finish, winning that one 25-9 to force the decisive fifth set.
Smithville kept it close early in the fifth set before Hamilton took the lead for good at 6-5 and pulled out the 15-10 win to take the match.
“(Faith) Imel had a pretty good game, and so did Mallory (Kendall),” Loague said. “She’s a setter, and you don’t see it a whole lot. It’s not real flashy, but she set the ball really well. Mollie (Cockerham) and Lann (Hollis) had some good hits. Really all of them had shining moments. I said I thought we could compete with anybody as long as we get after it, or any night could go like the first two sets.”