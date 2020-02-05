HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lady Lions had a huge second-half comeback in store last Monday night.
Hamilton trailed by 16 points at halftime but rallied in the final two quarters to come away with a 49-47 win over Caledonia.
“We came out and applied a little pressure and then started to chip away at their lead. That’s kind of been our thing this year, and I wish we would get away from it,” Hamilton coach Sue Verner said. “We’re spotting teams 15 points and then fighting our way back. I had a good talk with them at halftime and said they had to step it up or I would find someone who would. They did, and we also made adjustments at halftime.”
The Lady Lions trailed 6-0 early but were able to cut that to 14-9 at the end of the first after a three from Alexia Ware. Tori Harrison also had four points in the first while Jabria Randle added a basket.
The second quarter became the real struggle with the Lady Lions scoring just two points off a Harrison bucket midway through, and the Lady Feds extended their lead to 27-11 at the half.
Tyra Verner opened the third with a basket, but the Lady Lions had a quick 6-0 run midway through to cut the lead to eight. They followed that with a 7-0 spurt, including five points off the bench from Kamberyona Johnson to cut it to three. Caledonia extended the lead to seven before Johnson put in the last bucket of the third to trail 36-31.
Johnson and Ware cut the lead to one to open the final quarter before the Lady Feds aired it back out to six. Verner and Johnson got back to within two, and Verner went to the line to get it to within one with two minutes to go.
Harrison gave Hamilton its first lead with 1:23 to go from the free throw line before the Lady Feds answered her. Harrison put in another go-ahead bucket with 43 seconds left and added two free throws to make it 49-46. She fouled out with 16 seconds to go, and the Lady Feds got one of two from the line but the Lady Lions got the crucial stop on their final possession.
Harrison led in scoring with 12 points, while Verner and Johnson had 11 each.
“Kam (Johnson) came off the bench and had some good minutes. Tyra (Verner) knocked down some shots, and she had been struggling. She has an ankle injury, and I think she is finally getting over that,” Verner said. “Jabria (Randle) knocked down a couple of shots that she had been struggling with, and she finally played defense. She was one of our better defensive players before her ACL injury, and we saw what she can do. That’s the Jabria we know, and she hadn’t given us that until now.”
(B) Caledonia 60, Hamilton 33
The Lions hung strong in the first half but saw Caledonia start to pull away in the second half.
Rye Howard opened the scoring in the first, and a three from Collin Holman and a pair of baskets from Zach Crawford allowed the Lions to have an early lead.
Crawford added another four points in the second, and Holman sank two more threes, but the Feds grabbed the lead late in the quarter and made it 31-20 at the end with a 7-0 run to close the quarter.
Caiden Thompson scored first in the third before Caledonia followed that with an 11-0 run that was broken up by Howard’s three.
In the fourth, Drenon Benson and Willie Green came off the bench to score. Holman’s nine points led Hamilton, followed by Crawford’s eight.