HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lady Lions had to rally in both of their wins on Friday night, taking a pair of victories at the Hamilton Classic against county rivals Hatley and Smithville.
Hamilton won both games 2-1 after losing the first set. Against Smithville, they fell 25-19 in the first set before winning the next two, 25-15 and 15-4.
Against Hatley, the Lady Tigers battled and won the first set 27-25, but the Lady Lions took the next two, 25-13 and 15-1.
“My girls were complaining when they got here that we were playing two out of three because they wanted to play three out of five. I guess they just wanted to play three sets,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “We’re still missing two starters right now, and we also just got Mollie (Cockerham) back, so we let her get in and swing a little on the front row.”
Orlandria Smith finished off the first set for Smithville with a kill to take that one against Hamilton, but the Lady Lions controlled the next two.
Melba Jones sealed the second set with a service ace, and Hamilton took the lead 4-3 in the third set and never looked back to seal that win.
Smith had four kills for Smithville, while Kylie Springfield had three aces and Mollie Cockerham three kills in the first game.
The Lady Lions and the Lady Tigers exchanged the lead several times in their first set, especially in late in the match. Emma Rose Thompson’s kill tied the game at 24-24 for Hatley before Madison Mitchell answered with one of her own. Hatley won the final three points to take the first set.
In the second set, Mitchell serving and Cockerham at the net controlled the game, and Mitchell kept it going in the final set, with three straight aces as Hamilton won that one 15-1.
Mitchell finished the match with eight aces and five kills, while Cockerham led the way with four kills and Jones and Laney Harrington had three kills each.
“(Madison) Mitchell was really big that last set. She needed that. She didn’t really struggle the other night in our first game, but you could tell she wasn’t real confident,” Loague said. “She was a little nervous that first game, but that game, she did really well. Mallory (Kendall) is usually our best server, and she struggled tonight with around four out. She’s normally a 96-97 percent server.”
Smithville won the middle match 2-0 over Hatley with a pair of 25-22 set wins.
The two teams battled for the lead late in the first set with Ali Swan’s ace putting Smithville up 19-17. Anna Kate Crenshaw’s kill tied the game at 19-19, but Smithville took it with the final two points.
Breana Cathcart finished off the second set and the win for Smithville with an ace.
Smith had six kills for Smithville, while Crenshaw had four and Madison Mitchell had three for Hatley.