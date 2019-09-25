SMITHVILLE – Hamilton put up six runs in the first inning and held off a potential Smithville comeback in the final inning for a 7-4 win to stay undefeated on the season.
Hamilton’s big first inning was capped off by a grand slam from first baseman Aniston Atkins.
“We had a good first inning and struggled the next five or six,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “Aniston had the big hit early, and they made a couple of errors to help us, so it wasn’t like we did it all by ourselves.”
Caylin Ferraro reached on an error leading off the game, and Tori Harrison made it 1-0 quickly with an RBI double to left field. Faith Fontenot singled up the middle to put runners at the corners, and Lann Hollis picked up an RBI with her single. Kaitlyn Gosa reached on an error, and that loaded the bases ahead of Atkins’ no-doubter for a grand slam.
Orlandria Smith smashed a solo homer with one out in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 6-1.
The Lady Lions had hits in each of the next four innings but didn’t score again until the sixth. Faith Imel singled in the second, and Gosa and Atkins had back-to-back singles in the third but a runner was thrown out at second to end the inning. Smithville also worked around hits from Madison Evans in the fourth and Ferraro in the fifth.
“Tori (Harrison) and Faith (Fontenot) each hit the ball hard in that fifth inning, and both got robbed pretty much,” Loague said. “I thought Tori’s was out and Faith’s was between them, but if you hit anything close to Orlandria (Smith), she’s going to run it down.”
Hamilton stretched the lead to 7-1 in the top of the sixth. Hollis reached on an error to lead off, and Atkins grabbed her third hit of the night and both runners advanced on an error. Mollie Cockerham came through with the RBI on a sacrifice fly.
Smithville had three hits in the fourth from Lara Grace Woods, Annie Brooke Morgan and Olivia Carter but a double play kept them off the board. In the sixth, Tristin Price and Morgan had back-to-back singles, but a pair of pop ups ended the inning.
The Lady Noles scored three of their four runs in the bottom of the seventh and tried to mount a comeback. With one out, Hallie Benson singled to center, and Tara Parham doubled to left to put two in scoring position. Smith was intentionally walked, and Hatley came up big, doubling to right field and driving in two runs.
Woods hit a sac fly to cut it to 7-4, but a groundout to short ended the threat and kept Hamilton’s undefeated record intact.