ABERDEEN – Hamilton rode early leads in all three sets last Tuesday night to a clean sweep on the road of Aberdeen.
The Lady Lions took the 3-0 sweep (25-12, 25-10, 25-13) for their second win of the season against the Lady Bulldogs.
“We made some mistakes, but for the most part, that’s going to happen every night. I think we’re getting better though, and we’re working,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “Everybody for the most part had a pretty good night. We’re still working to find a server or two more.”
Hamilton took the lead for good in the first set at 4-3, and the Lady Bulldogs only got it to within four midway through. Abigail Gill closed out the 25-12 win with a kill.
The Lady Lions jumped out 3-0 in the second set and led by as many as ten midway through. Aberdeen cut that to six at 14-8 before Hamilton answered with four straight points. Aniston Atkins finished off that 25-10 win with a service ace.
The two teams went back and forth in the third set with Aberdeen leading first at 2-1. Hamilton took its first lead at 5-4 and recorded ten straight points. The Lady Bulldogs cut that to five at 15-10 before Madison Mitchell closed out the match with her fifth kill of the night.
Aniston Atkins finished with nine aces, followed by Mallory Kendall’s eight. Mollie Cockerham had six kills and five aces, and Madison Mitchell and Abigail Gill each had five kills. Faith Imel had three kills.
For Aberdeen, Taliyah Cunningham led with four kills. Jada Moore had two kills and an ace.
“Aniston has been doing really well serving it, and her and Mallory have done really good at getting the ball in play at least and giving us a chance,” Loague said. “(Madison) Mitchell and Mollie (Cockerham) hit the ball hard a time or two tonight. I think we learned and got a little smarter because when they backed up, we started trying to tip it a little instead of hitting it to them. It’s a learning process, and we have a long way to go.”
The Lady Lions open up division play this week against Okolona, while Aberdeen faces Water Valley in division play.