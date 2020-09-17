HAMILTON – Hamilton coach Bryan Loague was seeing the momentum shift several times during his team’s Thursday night match with West Union.
The Lady Lions had it early, taking the first set but saw the Lady Eagles take it for the second and third sets. Hamilton made a furious, late comeback in the fourth and rode that momentum to a 3-2 win.
“I’m pleased with our effort at the end of the fourth set and in the fifth set,” Loague said. “The second and third set were awful. We were dragging around, and the third was probably the worst one we have played all year. I have never seen a game with so many momentum swings as this one though. It is crazy.”
Hamilton jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first set only to see West Union go back up by the same amount. The two teams went back and forth in the middle of the set, but the Lady Lions went ahead at 19-18 and led 22-18 before the Lady Eagles tied it up. Hamilton clinched the set 25-23 by scoring three of the last four points.
In the second set, the Lady Eagles returned the favor by doing the same after Hamilton had tied the game at 22-22 and pulled even with a 25-22 win.
West Union built off their finish to the second set by coming out strong in the third and opening up as much as an 11-point lead. Hamilton cut it to five late, but the Lady Eagles hung on 25-18 to go up 2-1 in the match.
The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the fourth set and looked on their way to take the match before Hamilton’s late comeback.
The Lady Lions trailed 24-21 and scored the next three points to tie it and extend the match. The two teams exchanged the lead five times, four of those by West Union. Hamilton finally took its lead at 29-28 and finished off that set with a 30-28 win.
“They had the momentum at the end of the second set and carried it over, and then we got it back at the end of the fourth,” Loague said. “The fourth set we came back there, and Mallory (Kendall) rode off six, seven, eight serves in a row. She played well tonight and is gritty and going to get after it. She had one bad set where she served her first one into the net, but other than that, she did pretty well.”
The Lady Lions used their strong finish to the fourth set to take control in the deciding fifth one, rolling out to a 7-0 lead. West Union cut it to as few as three, but Hamilton cruised to the 15-9 win to take the match.
Kendall finished with 11 service aces, while Madison Mitchell had another seven and four kills. Lann Hollis led with seven kills.
“After we got over the shock of them blocking us a couple of times in the first set, our hitters figured out how to get around it and play,” Loague said. “We have went to five sets in three games and won all three of them. I’d prefer to finish them in three though.”