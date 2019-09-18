HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lady Lions continued their hot start to the slow-pitch softball season, topping Hatley 10-0 in division play to put their record at 15-0 on the season.
The Lady Lions scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it a walkoff win.
“They had runners on all night and couldn’t get a big hit, especially with two outs with runners on. We finally did that late,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “We hit it a little bit all night long, and the middle of the lineup had a good night. We have to hit it better than that. We hit it well the other night against East Webster and late here, but if you’re going to win, you have to do that consistently.”
Hatley threatened in the first with hits by Bre Harmon and Emma Rose Thompson, but a flyout and groundout ended the opportunity. They loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the second with hits from Sydney Elkin and Lauren Mitchell and an error and were unable to score.
Hamilton went down in order in the first but scored a pair in the second. Lann Hollis blooped in a single, and Kaitlyn Gosa followed her with a hit up the middle. Mollie Cockerham ripped an RBI single to right, and Madison Mitchell added a sacrifice fly.
In the third, Caylin Ferraro reached on a ball that just went off the left fielder’s glove, and Tori Harrison drove her in with a base hit. Gosa and Aniston Atkins led off the fourth with back-to-back hits, and Mitchell drove in another run with a fielder’s choice. Hollis picked up an RBI in the fifth with her second hit of the night.
Hatley had good chances in the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Harmon doubled with one out, but an intentional walk to Thompson set up a force at second base to end the inning. In the top of the sixth, Kenlee Wilkinson singled with one out but was thrown out at second on Elkin’s hit to center. Jessie McHenry followed that with a hit to put two on, but a flyout to left kept them off the board.
The Lady Lions had their big inning in the bottom of the sixth. Atkins grabbed a long single to the wall in center, and Mallory Kendall came in to pinch run. Cockerham singled and advanced all the way to third on an error that scored Kendall. Mitchell picked up her third RBI with a base hit to right, and a hit by Jordan Ray and an error off the bat of Faith Imel loaded the bases.
Ferraro singled to right to make it 8-0, and Harrison added a sacrifice fly. Faith Fontenot ended the game with her walkoff RBI single to left to make it 10-0.