The Hamilton Lady Lions officially clinched their division title and moved out to 21-0 on the season, still undefeated, after road wins over Eupora last Tuesday and East Webster on Thursday.
Against East Webster, the Lady Lions put up all seven runs in the first two innings, with six in the first and one in the second and held off the charge from the Lady Wolverines with the 7-6 victory.
Tori Harrison led the way going 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, while Kaitlyn Gosa drove in three runs and Madison Evans had two hits, including a double. Aniston Atkins also hit a double.
Hamilton smashed Eupora 15-9 last Tuesday with Atkins, Harrison and Faith Fontenot all hitting two-run homers.
Caylin Ferraro went 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles, while Lann Hollis was 4 for 5 with three RBI. Harrison went 3 for 4 with her home run, a double and four RBI. Atkins and Madison Mitchell each went 3 for 3, while Fontenot had two hits and two RBI.
In other softball action throughout the week, Amory came from behind against Vardaman on the road on Thursday, with seventh-grader Emarie Boddie’s grand slam in the sixth inning securing the 9-7 win.
Emma Walker had a two-run homer, and Connor Stevens added a solo shot. Reese Griffith led the way with three hits and a double, while Karsen Sanders and Laney Howell had two each.
The Lady Panthers also finished off a clean sweep of the division last Tuesday with an 11-8 victory over Nettleton led by another homer from Stevens and five doubles in the game with one each from Walker, Howell, Sanders, Madison Kirkpatrick and Cassidy Simmons. Walker had three hits, while Stevens, Sanders, Howell, Macie Williams and Maggie Kate Cummings had two apiece.
Smithville blanked Booneville in division play last Tuesday with a 15-0 shutout as Orlandria Smith hit a grand slam and a two run homer, and Lara Grace Woods and Tristin Price had solo shots.
Hatley split a pair of division games on the road with Eupora on Thursday, falling 5-0 in the first game before bouncing back for a 7-6 win in the second game.