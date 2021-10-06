HAMILTON – Hamilton’s strong performance from their seniors and excellent night serving got the Lady Lions a 3-0 win against Shannon last Monday.
The seniors took over in the first and second set, clinching set wins of 25-8 and 25-9 in the second. The Lady Lions’ underclassmen closed out the game in the third set on an 25-10 win.
“I've got four good seniors that all serve different roles,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “Faith (Imel) is probably one of the best setters I’ve seen all year, then we’ve got Lann (Hollis), Melba (Jones) and Mollie (Cockerham), who are all great hitters. They’re all pretty universal, and we’re going to miss them. These four started the program last year as juniors, and they bought in and committed to improving.”
The Lady Lions got off to a hot start in the first set serving the ball as Mallory Kendall had five aces in a row to give Hamilton an early 6-0 lead. Back-to-back aces from Madison Mitchell and a kill from Hollis extended the Lady Lions’ lead to 15-1.
Hamilton continued to control the net in this set as Jones, Imel and Cockerham each had kills that put the Lions up 22-8, and Abigail Gill ended the set on back-to-back aces.
The score was tied at 3-3 to start the second set after a few Hamilton serves were called out, but the Lady Lions quickly turned things around after a kill from Hollis and an ace by Mitchell. Hamilton went up 10-5 after back-to-back aces from Kaylee Joslin as the Lady Lions tried to pull away from Shannon.
The Lady Red Raiders made a slight comeback, cutting the lead down to 11-8 after a JerMyra Berghuis ace, but kills from Cockerham and Mitchell pushed Hamilton’s lead to 14-9 in the set.
A big block from Hollis gave the Lady Lions a double-digit lead, and five straight aces by Gill added on to Hamilton’s big second-set lead. A kill from Mitchell sealed the set win for the Lady Lions.
Hamilton served the ball well in the third set, going up 12-0 as Kendall had a string of aces. After taking this huge lead, Loague called a timeout to sub in a group of his younger players.
The collection of young Lady Lions picked up where the seniors and Kendall left off, serving the ball well and dominating at the net.
Heidi Bigham had back-to-back aces to extend Hamilton’s lead to 14-0, and they went up 20-1 after kills by Laney Harrington and Katelyn West. Kills from Kylie Springfield and West closed out Hamilton’s dominant third set.
“In the final set, Laney (Harrington) and Kylie (Springfield) had some pretty good kills. Heidi came in and got several serves in. She’s going to play a big role for us next year, and we had Kaylee Joslin get a bunch of serves in,” Loague said. “We’ve been trying to work a few of those girls in all year because we want to have some experience coming back next year.”
Cockerham, Hollis, Imel and Jones finished the game with a combined 10 kills, while Kendall had 14 aces and Mitchell had three kills and four aces. Gill added 10 aces.