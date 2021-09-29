HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lady Lions move to 3-0 in their division after completing an easy 3-0 sweep against Okolona last Tuesday night, clinching a division championship for the second time in as many years.
Hamilton won the first set 25-7, took the second set in a 25-5 victory and finished the Lady Chieftains off in a 25-5 third set win.
“Winning the division again, that was one of our goals to start the year and now we want to go further," said Hamilton coach Bryan Loague, whose program enters its second season. "Last year, we clinched the division and made it to the first round of the playoffs, but this year we want to get past the first round. We’ve hit one of our goals, now it’s time to move on to the next.”
The Lady Lions took an early 8-0 lead after Mallory Kendall had five aces in a row to start the first set, and their lead continued to grow as an ace by Madison Mitchell and a kill from Lann Hollis put the score at 14-2. Kendall’s hot streak serving the ball continued as she closed the first set out with four straight aces.
The Lady Lions jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the second set after a kill from Melba Jones, and Jones got on a hot streak of her own serving the ball as she got four straight aces to extend Hamilton’s lead to double-digits 14-4. Abigail Gill put the second set to bed at 25-5 after getting nine aces in row.
Hamilton’s serving continued to be a dominant factor in the third set. Kendall opened the final set with six straight aces to give the Lady Lions a 7-0 lead. Kills from Laney Harrington and Hollis pushed the lead to double digits, and Kaylee Joslin and Kylie Springfield added on to the lead by getting a combined six aces in the set. The set ended on an ace by Harrington to complete the Lady Lions’ dominate night.
“I got on to the girls in the first set because a couple of our serves went out, but after that we served the ball really well,” Loague said. “I expect us to get 90-95 percent of our serves inbounds. We didn’t do that the first set, but we did the last two.”
The Lady Lions had a total of 44 aces in the win. Kendall finished the game with a total of 14 aces, and Gill had nine aces. Joslin, Jones and Mitchell each contributed five aces, and Mollie Cockerham, Hollis and Faith Imel combined for nine kills.