The Hamilton Lady Lions raked up the aces last Tuesday as their serving carried them to a 3-1 win over TCPS.
The Lady Lions took the first set 25-8, and they continued to serve the ball well in the second set, winning 25-19. TCPS took the third set in a close 26-24 match, and Hamilton closed out the win in the fourth 25-15. They finished with 23 aces in the match.
“In the first set, we got almost every serve in, and Mallory (Kendall) rallied off about eight or nine to start with,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “It’s a game of momentum, and coming out and scoring eight or nine straight points in the first set carries over. We basically did the same thing in the second, but we gave them some momentum in the third.”
Hamilton dominated in the first set with their serving as Kendall started off with eight straight aces to give her team an 8-0 lead. The Lady Lions did not take their foot off the gas as they walked away with the set win.
In the second, Hamilton jumped out to a 10-4 lead behind kills from multiple kills from Abigail Gill, Heidi Bigham and Kaylee Joslin. Kylie Springfield got the first ace of the set to add to the Lady Lions’ lead, but TCPS rallied back to cut the lead to 13-12.
A kill by Bigham and a pair of aces by Kaylee Joslin helped the Lady Lions go on a run to increase their lead up to double digits at 22-12. Joslin sealed the set win with a kill.
The two teams battled in the third as TCPS took an early 11-5 lead, but Kendall and Springfield cut into the lead with an ace and a kill. The Lady Eagles scored four straight points to take an 18-12 lead, but Hamilton managed to rally back with three straight points.
Kills from Madison Mitchell and Laney Harrington cut the score to 24-23, and Mitchell tied the game with an ace. TCPS held off Hamilton’s comeback rally to get the set win on back-to-back kills.
The Lady Eagles started out hot in the fourth set, taking a 6-1 lead, and their hot streak continued as they increased the score to 12-7. Joslin led a comeback effort midway through the set as she punched in six straight aces to give the Lady Lions a 13-12 lead.
Mitchell and Gill increased their lead with a pair of kills, and Joslin added in another ace to put the score at 17-13. Mitchell sealed the win for Hamilton with a kill and an ace.
“We were down when Kaylee (Joslin) got it, and she got us back into that set with her serving,” Loague said. “Madison (Mitchell) had some good moments there at the end too and finished it off with a good jump serve.”
Kendall and Joslin combined for 18 aces in the win, while Springfield, Mitchell and Gill chipped in with four kills each.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.