HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lady Lions started out their division game against Houlka hot on Friday night and rode the momentum to a 54-27 victory.
“I think it’s taken us a while to buy into the fact that we’re still just as talented this year,” Hamilton assistant coach Smiley Sims said. “We beat Aberdeen on Tuesday night, and they saw they can play with them and finally got that in their head. Now this gave us some momentum, and I told them tonight that we were 0-0 and let’s get a jump on it. We had a few out tonight, so our rotation was a little shorter. We tried to keep them fresh, and it worked out.”
Paris Flannery started the night off by scoring off the opening tip, and Tori Harrison put Hamilton up 4-0. Kam Johnson completed a three-point play to make it 13-4, and Harrison scored the final five points of the quarter to make it 19-4.
Houlka scored the first points of the second quarter, but Zakia Dobbs answered them from the line. After a quick 3-0 run from the Lady Wildcats, Tyra Verner sank a 3-pointer from nearly half-court to go into the locker room with a 24-9 halftime lead.
Alexia Ware started the third off with an 8-2 run of her own, and Harrison hit another layup to continue the run and make it 34-11. After another two points from Ware, it was Verner’s turn to go on a run, scoring the final six points of the third to go up 42-14.
Ware and Harrison answered a Houlka basket with back-to-back buckets of their own, and Jabria Randle, Harrison, Johnson and Verner iced the win by scoring down the stretch.
“They have been working hard, and it’s like everything is starting to click now,” Sims said. “It’s been our Achilles heel is getting behind early, and we’re finally getting a jump.”
Harrison led the way with 17 points, followed by Verner’s 14 off the bench. Ware finished with 11 points.
“The experience from those three is great,” Sims said. “I had a thing pop up on my phone five years from today where they were seventh-graders, and we won the Monroe County Tournament. I told them tonight that they came in with hardware, and let’s go out with hardware. They have the challenge now to finish strong.”
(B) Houlka 77, Hamilton 23
The Wildcats led 25-2 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
B.J. Jones put in Hamilton’s basket in the first quarter, while Rye Howard scored three points and Caiden Thompson added a basket in the second.
Howard scored all four points in the third, added two more in the fourth, while Zach Crawford and Collin Holman also joined him in the scoring column.
Howard led Hamilton with 10 points.