HAMILTON – Tori Harrison tried to light a spark last Monday night. Her late first quarter scoring run wasn’t enough as the Ingomar Lady Falcons creamed the Hamilton Lady Lions 53-26 in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
“We were fighting all night,” Hamilton coach Sue Verner said. “But they would hit us pretty hard every time we tried to close the gap.”
After falling behind 8-0, the Lady Lions finally got on the board with Tori Harrison scoring after recovering a lost ball. Ingomar scored again, but Kam Johnson answered on a break. Harrison found her groove and got a basket off the break, which began a six-point run by her, as she scored off a turnover in the backcourt. Harrison’s run was capped off when she scored off Johnson’s long inbound to pull the Lady Lions within one.
Alexia Ware’s basket stopped a 4-0 run to begin the second quarter, and Paris Flanery’s ended another short run by the Lady Falcons. Ingomar went on an 8-0 run before Johnson made a free throw to cut it to 27-16.
The halftime lead stretched to thirteen before Harrison’s block led to Ware getting the hoop and harm at the other end. The Lady Falcons went on another run, but Johnson was fouled and made both free throws. After that, the Lady Falcons went on their second long run of the quarter, and another Johnson free throw ended the drought.
The Lady Lions showed a bit of life to begin the fourth quarter. Lowery Taylor opened the quarter with a basket that rolled in off the back of the iron, and Harrison added a mid-range floater. Harrison was fouled halfway through the quarter and scored the last point of her Hamilton career and the season from the line.
Harrison led the way with 12 points, while Johnson got six points off the bench.