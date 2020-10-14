HAMILTON – Hamilton overcame a rocky start to its third set and made a comeback on their way to a 3-0 (25-8, 25-23, 25-13) win over county rival Hatley last Tuesday night.
“In the second set, we let our guard down and tried to relax after hitting them in the mouth the first set. Mollie (Cockerham) had about six serves in a row at the end to help us win that one,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “(Madison) Mitchell and (Faith) Imel had a bunch of serves in the first set. It was a little bit of everybody in the third set. Melba (Jones) and (Madison) Mitchell each hit the ball well at times, and Lann (Hollis) didn’t get as many opportunities as the other two today but also did well.”
The first set was all Hamilton, despite Hatley tying it early as the Lady Lions jumped out to an 8-1 lead. They finished off the 25-8 first set win with the last four points.
The Lady Tigers got off to a strong start in the second set, going up 5-0. Hamilton cut it to one at 7-6 before an Emma Wright kill put Hatley back up by two. The Lady Tigers went up by as many as eight, but Aniston Atkins had some key aces midway through to get Hamilton to within three at 21-18.
Still trailing by one at 23-22, Mollie Cockerham rattled off three straight service aces to help the Lady Lions with the 25-23 comeback.
The Lady Lions went up 3-0 in the third set, but Hatley stayed within reach until Hamilton jumped up 18-11.
Hamilton allowed just two more points from Hatley while Faith Imel had several key serves to help secure the 25-13 win.
For Hamilton, Melba Jones had eight kills, while Hollis added five. Madison Mitchell had three kills and five aces, several of those in the first set. Imel had three kills and three aces, while Mallory Kendall had three kills and four aces.
“Hatley got a lot better than from the last time we played them,” Loague said. “We have had some bad sets and just happened to be against the right people. We have playoffs here in the first round and just have to keep working.”
Hamilton sealed its division championship on the road at West Lowndes on Thursday and hosted Biggersville in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday.