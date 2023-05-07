INGOMAR – The Hamilton Lady Lions got off the bus swinging the bats, scoring four runs as they resumed their rain-delayed game with Ingomar and those runs secured the 10-7 win last Monday.
Rain halted play last Saturday in the top of the fifth with Hamilton holding a narrow 6-4 lead, but thanks to catcher Abigail Gill, plus the batters before and after her, the Lady Lions stretched their lead to 10-4 during last Monday's resumption.
"That fifth inning was really big because if not, we would’ve lost," Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. "When we got off the bus, we told them we wanted three runs first inning (fifth), but we messed around and got four, which we will always take that extra one."
Gill delivered the crippling blow during the fifth as she hit a triple in the gap that scored two runs. Madison Mitchell had hit into a fielder’s choice with bases loaded to score the first run in the frame, and Heidi Bigham followed with a groundout RBI to score Gill.
"Abigail (Gill) has done that her whole career," Loague said. "She's a junior and if there's anyone that I want at the plate in that situation, it's her. Nothing phases her, and that was big."
Gill had delivered another big hit last Saturday as she came up with bases loaded and drove in two runs with her single, while a third run also scored on the play after an error.
Those runs allowed Hamilton to erase a 2-0 Ingomar lead and take the lead for good at 3-2. Cadie Jo Byrd had given the Lady Falcons the lead with her 2-RBI double in the first.
Hamilton added two runs in the third and a solo run in the fourth to take the 6-2 lead. Ingomar closed the gap to 6-4 in the bottom of the fourth as Tyranni Jones’s triple drove in two runs, but she was thrown out at the plate while trying to stretch it into an inside-the-park homer.
The Lady Falcons picked up two runs in the sixth off RBIs from Daylen Grisham and Jones and scored their final run of the game in the seventh as Kaylee Crawford singled in the seventh run.
Thursday, Game 1: Hamilton 3, Wheeler 2
The Lady Lions kicked off third-round play with a nail-biting Game 1 against Wheeler, needing an extra inning to seal the 3-2 on a walkoff hit by Madison Jones.
“We had two bang-bang plays at the plate that went our way to win the game,” Loague said. “Kylie (Springfield) came through with a big hit to tie it up, and Madison Jones hit a sac fly to center field to give us the win.”
The score was knotted at 1-1 for the majority of the regulation innings as Madison Mitchell scored Hamilton’s run on an error in the first inning, while Olivia Gambill hit an RBI double in the third to put Wheeler on the board.
The Lady Lions had a solid chance to break the tie in the fourth after Kylie Stringfield, Madison Jones and Mallory Kendall loaded the bases on singles. The runners were left stranded after a flyout ended the inning.
Despite getting runners on base over the next few innings, neither team found a way to break the tie, causing the game to go into an extra inning. After Emma Kate Beckham started the eighth at second base and Rebekah Mason was intentionally walked, Catelyn Brown loaded the bases after singling on a bunt.
Madison Shockley brought Beckham home after lining out to Alivia Hartley at center field to put Wheeler up 2-1. Afton Irvin secured the third out at first base to bring the Lady Lions’ offense onto the field.
“We had a chance to get out of the inning without them scoring a run, but we dove, and that bunt went off our glove,” Loague said. “If we would’ve caught that, they wouldn’t have scored in the eighth.”
Abigail Gill stood at second to start the inning, and Springfield’s RBI single tied the game at 2-2. After Neelie Grace Stahl reached on an error and Trinity Jones was intentionally walked, Madison Jones hit one out to center field to bring in courtesy runner Rylee Wilson for the walkoff RBI.
Game 2, Friday: Wheeler 5, Hamilton 2
A few costly errors late during Friday’s game allowed Wheeler to take a 5-0 lead in the fifth and come away with a 5-2 win to force a Game 3.
Heidi Bigham, Kylie Springfield and Trinity Jones all picked up base hits in the loss. Jones also had an RBI in the sixth inning.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.