HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lady Lions came out swinging, both literally and figuratively, after falling in their first two matchups earlier in the week, grabbing a 14-6 win over Nettleton on Thursday night.
Hamilton totaled 10 hits with Heidi Bigham, Melba Jones and Afton Irvin leading the way with a pair of hits each.
“We hit it pretty well, but defensively, we need to get better,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “We had about four or five errors, but we don’t have to play clean, perfect defense to win games as long as we hit it well. We had several kids have good nights at the plate like Heidi (Bigham), Melba (Jones) and Afton (Irvin).”
Tamera Martin drew a walk to get on base after two quick outs for the Lady Tigers, and Zion Seals got the first hit of the game on a line-drive single out to left field. Alexis White came in as a courtesy runner for Martin at second base, and a base hit from Zyah Gunter brought White home to give Nettleton a 1-0 lead.
Hamilton tied things up at 1-1 in the bottom of the second after Jones singled to center field, and Bigham brought her home for a run. Mallory Kendall and Irvin both drew walks to load the bases with two outs.
Bigham reached home plate after a wild pitch, making the score 2-1 before Nettleton picked up the final out.
Savannah Harlow and Seals started the top of the third with a pair of base hits for the Lady Tigers. Gunter cracked a line-drive double to center field, which allowed Harlow to score and tie the game at 2-2. Nettleton took a one-run lead after Seals made it home.
The Lady Lions clapped back in the bottom of the third as Springfield and Jones both got on base, and Bigham brought both runners home on a double to right field.
Kendall and Madison Mitchell drew walks, loading the bases, and a single by Irvin brought Bigham and Kendall, putting Hamilton up 6-3.
Neither team saw much action in the fourth or top of the fifth, but Hamilton’s offense came back to life in the bottom of the fifth. Mollie Cockerham and Bigham drew walks, and they were able to advance after Kendall bunted to move the runners.
Cockerham reached home plate for a run after a flyout to center field, while Bigham advanced to third and Kendall stayed at first. A triple to left field by Faith Imel allowed Bigham and Kendall to add two more runs, making the score 9-3.
Shortly after, Abigail Gill doubled on a pop fly to center field, which brought Imel home for a run.
In the top of the sixth, Nealy Williams, Makenzie Adams and Charleigh Hand loaded the bases for the Lady Tigers. A wild pitch allowed Williams to score, while Adams and Hand advanced on that same pitch.
Tamiya Martin reached on an error in left, and Adams and Hand reached home plate on the error, cutting the score to 10-6 before Irvin got a strikeout for the third out of the inning.
Nettleton’s defense made a pair of errors in the bottom of the sixth that allowed Jones and Bigham to reach base. Jones got a run on a passed ball, while Bigham advanced to third.
A single to center field by Kendall brought Bigham home for a run. Mitchell hit a double to right field, which allowed Kendall to advance to third. Kendall went on to bring in a run on a passed ball, and a double to right field by Irvin brought in Mitchell for the final run of the game.
“We were in some jams early, but we made some big plays defensively to get out of it,” Loague said. “Faith (Imel) had a great night at shortstop for us in this game, and she had three huge double plays. This bunch has been working to improve on defense and limit errors.”