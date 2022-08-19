HATLEY – A pair of strong second sets lifted the Hamilton Lady Lions to back-to-back wins on Friday night, defeating county rivals Hatley and Smithville in the Hatley Classic.
The Lady Lions took both games in 2-0 sweeps, knocking down Smithville in Game 2, 25-16 and 25-7. In Game 3 against Hatley, the Lady Tigers kept things close in the first set, but Hamilton pulled away late to take a 25-17 win. In the final set, an early lead helped the Lady Lions grab a 25-11 victory.
“It was big to compete against Smithville since they’re one of our division rivals, but we know they’re going to be better than that come division time,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “Both matches were really close in the first set, especially against Hatley, but we pulled away in the second. We stepped up our serving a little bit as the games went along, and that’s what helped us the most in those second sets.”
Hamilton jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the first set over Hatley after an ace by Kylie Springfield, but the Lady Tigers rallied back to cut the score to 13-12 after kills from Kenlee Wilkinson and a pair of aces by Anna Kate Crenshaw.
The Lady Tigers continued to keep things close, but Hamilton closed out the set with kills from Heidi Bigham and Madison Mitchell.
The Lady Lions took control of the second set early, jumping out to a 13-3 lead on a kill by Bigham. Hamilton held on to its big lead to complete the sweep.
Bigham finished with four kills, while Mitchell, Laney Harrington and Kaylee Joslin finished with two. Gill also contributed a pair of aces for the Lady Lions.
“Abigail (Gill) has been big in her new role at libero, and our hitting was really good with Mitchell, Heidi (Bigham) and Laney,” Loague said. “Those girls couldn’t hit it without my two setters, Mallory (Kendall) and Kylie (Springfield).”
In Game 1 of the classic, the Lady Noles came away with a 2-0 win over Hatley, clinching the first set 27-25 and the second 25-17.
“We started out sluggish with our serves early, but we picked it up from there and did what we’re supposed to do,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “Kelby (Seales) got hot and did what she normally does for us as far as serving. In that second set, she showed us what we’ve been seeing all season.”
The two teams traded blows late in the first set as Branigan Vaughn tied the score at 20-20 with an ace. Hatley took a 25-24 lead on back-to-back aces from Crenshaw, but the Lady Noles closed out the set on a kill by Kyrsten Davis.
In the second set, Smithville settled into a double-digit lead after a string of aces by Seales. Vaughn extended the lead to 19-5 on back-to-back aces, and Davis put the game away with an ace.
For Smithville, Davis finished with four kills and three aces, while Seales tallied seven aces and Vaughn notched four aces. For Hatley, Emma Wright and Crenshaw tallied three aces, and Wilkinson added two kills and two aces.
