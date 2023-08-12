HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lady Lions started off their volleyball season on a high note, sealing a 3-1 win over Nettleton last Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers took a narrow 25-23 win in the first set, but Hamilton came back to win the next three sets 25-14, 25-13 and 25-21.
“In the first set, we played a little scared and nervous,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “We’ve got three or four girls on the floor that have never been there before, but they settled down in the second set and proved that they could.”
Nettleton gained a 4-2 lead in the first after back-to-back kills by Aaliyah Harris, but the Lady Lions tied things up and took a 6-5 lead with an ace from Abigail Gill. Hamilton gained a little bit of separation after Heidi Bigham’s ace put them up 14-12.
Kills from Harris, Chloe Humble and Bella Scruggs put Nettleton up 16-15, and back-to-back aces from Addie Bates gave them a three-point lead, forcing Hamilton to call a timeout. Hamilton’s Laney Harrington tied things up at 22-22 with back-to-back aces, but the Lady Tigers closed out the set with an ace by Zion Seals.
Hamilton got off to a fast start in the second set, jumping out to a 7-0 lead with an ace by Bigham and a kill from Rylee Wilson. Nettleton cut the score down to 11-8 with kills from Zyah Gunter, Tritan Ray and Harris.
The Lady Lions were able to pull away and take a double-digit lead at 22-12 after Alivia Hartley’s kill and Kaylee Joslin’s ace before sealing the win.
Hamilton gained control early again in the third set to take a 13-4 lead with aces and kills from Wilson, Harrington, Hartley and Gill. Three straight aces by Harrington pushed the Lady Lions’ lead to 23-7.
The Lady Tigers scored six straight points on back-to-back aces by Gunter and kills from Seals and Harris to cut the score to 23-13. Wilson put an end to the comeback attempt with a kill.
Hamilton’s momentum continued, gaining a 7-0 lead to start the fourth behind multiple aces from Bigham. Wilson gave the Lady Lions a 13-3 lead with a block.
“Rylee (Wilson) had a pretty good game and hit the ball hard,” Loague said. “If she figures out how to angle down her hits a little bit more consistently, she’s going to be really good. Her jump serve has been looking really good even though she only did it a few times in this game.”
Bigham’s kills helped maintain the double-digit lead, but the Lady Tigers stormed back to cut the score down to 24-21 with multiple kills and blocks by Harris. A serve into the net ended Nettleton’s comeback attempt and sealed the win for Hamilton.
Hartley finished with a team-high eight kills for Hamilton, while Wilson added five kills and four aces. Gill also contributed six aces, while Harrington tallied four kills and four aces.
For Nettleton, Harris totaled 12 kills, while Seals added four. Bates also contributed four aces.
