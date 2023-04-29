HAMILTON - The Hamilton Lady Lions were tied with two outs in the bottom of the fourth on Friday night against Ingomar. The offense responded with a six-run rally and along with seven strikeouts by Trinity Jones, the Lady Lions cruised to an 11-1 run-rule victory in their Class 1A playoff opener.
“You’re always happy to see a crooked number come up on the scoreboard,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “I knew it was just a matter of time until we broke out and stacked a few things together.”
Jones took the circle and picked up her first strikeout after a leadoff double. The Lady Falcons put together back-to-back singles and took the lead, but a tag by third baseman Kylie Springfield ended the inning.
Madison Mitchell drew a leadoff walk and got to second on an Abigail Gill bunt. Heidi Bigham’s sac bunt advanced the two runners, and Springfield’s slap scored Mitchell before the final out.
After giving up a walk and single, Trinity Jones added to her strikeout total to leave the runners stranded. The Lady Lions gave up another single to begin the third but back-to-back flyouts to Alivia Hartley at center field were followed by Trinity Jones’ fifth strikeout of the night.
The Lady Lions could not capitalize in their half of the third as the side fell in order and after a rough start to the fourth, Gill fielded back-to-back high popouts from behind the plate. After a groundout to start the bottom of the fourth, Neelie Grace Stahl reached with a single and stole second sliding.
Madison Jones followed by drawing a walk and after Ingomar picked up the second out, Mallory Kendall’s single brought Stahl home to give Hamilton a 2-1 lead. This gave the Lady Lions a much-needed spark as Hartley and Mitchell followed with back-to-back base hits to double the lead, and an error brought in Hartley.
Bigham’s double brought home two more runs and after Springfield’s single, a ground out finished off the inning. The fifth inning began with a flyout, while Trinity Jones picked up her sixth and seventh strikeout of the night.
“Trinity had a tough time in her outing against Amory on Monday, but she threw it well tonight,” Loague said. “She’s going to give up a few hits here and there but when it matters, she’s going to shut them down.”
Trinity Jones drew a walk to start the fifth inning, and Madison Jones hit a sac fly to drive in another run for Hamilton. Hartley drew a walk and stole second sliding, but she was stranded after Ingomar got the final outs.
A sixth-inning leadoff flyout was followed by a single but back-to-back outs ended the Lady Falcons’ night at the plate.
Gill’s liner started the bottom of the sixth and after she stole second, Bigham’s RBI double brought her home. Springfield followed with a single and after she reached third while Bigham scored on a wild pitch, Stahl’s grounder brought her home to end the game.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.