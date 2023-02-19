Hamilton eighth-grader Trinity Jones led the charge in the Lady Lions’ first game of the Hamilton Classic on Saturday against Saltillo, pitching a no-hitter with no walks, no runs and striking out nine in a 2-0 win.
The Lady Lions’ bats got hot in their second game of the day against Nettleton, coming away with a 13-1 win.
“Trinity (Jones) threw seven innings against Saltillo and pitched a no-hitter in her first career start on varsity, which is pretty good,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “I threw Neelie Grace (Stahl) for the first three innings of the Nettleton game, and she did really well against them. I had Afton (Irvin) come in to close things out.”
It was a defensive battle in the game against Saltillo as both teams’ offenses went three up, three down through the first four innings. Madison Mitchell got the first hit of the game in the bottom of the fourth on a double towards third base before a ground out ended the inning.
The Lady Lions got their first run on the board in the fifth after Heidi Bigham got a base hit and advanced to third on an error, and Irvin hit an RBI single to left field. Hamilton’s next run came in the sixth inning after Jones secured a base hit and advanced to second after a sacrifice bunt by Abigail Gill.
Mitchell followed by hitting an RBI single to left field, giving Hamilton a 2-0 lead. The Lady Lions closed things out in the bottom of the seventh by going three up, three down with Jones pitching her ninth strikeout to cap off the win.
Stahl stepped in at pitcher for the second game of the day and wasted no time making an impact, recording two strikeouts in the first inning. Gill and Mitchell hit singles on Hamilton’s first at-bat, and Kylie Springfield drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single.
Mitchell came home on a wild pitch to give the Lady Lions a 2-0 lead. Addie Bates gave Nettleton its first base hit of the day, but a ground out ended the top of the second.
The Lady Lions had a big bottom of the second inning, scoring 11 runs to take a 13-0 lead. An error at shortstop allowed Laney Harrington and Afton Irvin to score the first two runs of the inning, while Mallory Kendall advanced to third on the error.
Jones hit an RBI single to left field, while Gill followed with a base hit and Mitchell drew a walk to load the bases. Springfield, Bigham and Irvin picked up RBIs to keep the Lady Lions rolling with only two outs.
After Stahl, Harrington and Kendall drew walks, Jones hit a two-run single, and Gill followed with a two-run double to extend Hamilton’s lead to 13-0. Tamera Martin gave the Lady Tigers their first run of the game in the fourth with an RBI single after Zion Seals drew a walk and stole second.
Stahl finished the game with three strikeouts, allowing only one hit through three innings.
“We had a really good day at the plate against Nettleton and a really good second inning,” Loague said. “Just about everyone in the lineup had a hit in that game. Nettleton hit the ball well in their game against Mooreville, and I think they scored nine or 10 runs in that game. Neelie Grace (Stahl) came in and shut them down.”