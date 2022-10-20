HAMILTON – After a solid second-set performance, the Hamilton Lady Lions had a tough time piecing things together, falling 3-1 to Biggersville last Tuesday in the second round of the playoffs.
Biggersville came out firing to take the first set 25-15, but Hamilton responded in the second to win 25-16. The Lady Lions could not carry over their momentum from the second set as Biggersville took the next two sets by 25-20 and 25-15.
“The girls played hard all season and gave good effort every night, but we just had a bad night all the way around,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “I really thought we were going to turn things around after that second set, but it was like we flipped the switch back off.”
Biggersville jumped out to a small lead to start the first set, but Kylie Springfield helped Hamilton take a 5-4 lead. Biggersville gained some separation late in the set with a 9-0 run to gain an 18-9 lead.
Madison Mitchell and Laney Harrington put an end to the run with a pair of kills, but Biggersville finished off the set with a pair of kills from Hannah Seago.
Hamilton got off to a hot start in the second set as three straight aces from Mitchell and a block by Springfield gave them a 7-1 lead. Kaylee Joslin and Rylee Wilson added to the lead with kills.
Biggersville tried to claw its way back into the set with kills from Marlee McCalister to cut the score to 20-15, but Heidi Bigham and Joslin sealed the set win with a kill and a pair of aces.
It was back and forth early in the third set, but Biggersville got some momentum to take an 11-6 lead with a pair of kills from McCalister and Leileigh Moody. An ace by Bigham brought the score down to 11-8, but Biggersville strung together a 6-1 run to increase the score to 17-9.
Late in the set, back-to-back aces from Mitchell and a block by Springfield cut Biggersville’s lead to 20-14. Biggersville eventually closed the set out after a Hamilton serve sailed into the net.
Biggersville jumped out to an early 12-6 lead in the fourth set, forcing Hamilton to call a timeout. Hamilton strung together a run after the timeout to cut the lead to three after multiple aces from Bigham.
Seago and McCalister increased Biggersville’s lead to 17-10 with multiple kills. An 8-5 run by Biggersville sealed the second-round victory.
Mitchell finished with a team-high five aces, while Springfield and Bigham both added three for Hamilton. Bigham and Harrington also added three kills each in the loss.
“Madison (Mitchell) did a good job serving, and Laney (Harrington) did a good job at the net,” Loague said. “Kylie (Springfield) did a good job blocking at the net with three or four blocks, and Rylee (Wilson) made a few big plays. Her and Laney are going to be key players for us next year.”
Hamilton finishes the season with a 17-2 record.
“Finishing 17-1 in the regular season and 17-2 overall, plus winning our third division championship in a row as a new program, gives us a lot to be proud of this year,” Loague said.
