HAMILTON – Hamilton's Tori Harrison knew how to come through in a big moment.
Harrison's layup with 14 seconds left in overtime handed the Lady Lions a 49-48 win in the Division 4-1A championship on Friday night.
Hamilton saw a 13-point halftime lead dwindle away in the second half as Vardaman pushed ahead with 30 seconds in regulation. Harrison's free throw forced overtime and then her game-winning layup answered free throws by Malaysia Susati and Maddie Terrell.
Harrison finished with 21 points and Alexia Ware added 10 for Hamilton. The Lady Lions will host Ingomar in the first round on Monday night.