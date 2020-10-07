HAMILTON – Nettleton forced four sets in its first game back from quarantine, but Hamilton came away with the 3-1 win last Monday night.
Hamilton won the first two sets 25-15 and 25-16 before Nettleton forced the fourth set with a 25-22 win in the third set. The Lady Lions secured the win with a 25-22 win in the fourth set.
“They came out rocky in the first couple of sets, and of course they hadn’t played in a few weeks,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “We came out on fire and lost focus there. The first set we hit every serve in, and the second set we hit four out and the third one we hit five out. The fourth set we had maybe just one out. They got better as the day went on. You have to give them credit because they are going to be okay.”
After Hamilton won the first set by a commanding 25-15 score, Nettleton opened the second set with a kill by Melly Gardner. The Lady Lions pushed ahead 6-2 behind a pair of aces from Aniston Atkins, but Nettleton tied the game on a kill from Kaillee Grace Inmon and an ace from Zyah Gunter.
Mallory Kendall helped push Hamilton back in front with an ace, and the Lady Lions rode the momentum to the 25-16.
The two teams went back and forth in the third set with Nettleton finally able to take the lead behind a pair of aces from Caroline Riley. Aaliyah Harris had a pair of kills in the set, and the Lady Tigers were able to secure the 25-22 win as Sharman Mosely had a kill after Hamilton cut it to one.
Kendall opened up the final set with an ace, and after the game was tied midway through, Hamilton pushed back ahead behind a kill from Lann Hollis and an ace from Kendall.
Nettleton tied the game at 22-22, but Madison Mitchell had back-to-back aces to regain the lead, and Mollie Cockerham finished off the 25-22 win with a kill.
“Madison Mitchell came through at the end with some big serves,” Loague said. “We hit it well at times, and Aniston (Atkins) came in and got a bunch of serves in. She had 27 serves and all of them were in.”