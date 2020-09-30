SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Lady Noles came away with their first division win of the season, overcoming a tough third set and rallying in five in a 3-2 victory against West Union.
West Union took the first and third sets by scores of 25-23 and 25-4, but the Lady Noles won the second one, 25-11, and took the last two 25-18 and 15-10 for the win.
“Outside of the third set, I thought we played really well, no doubt one of our best matches of the year,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “I think the girls are starting to gel. We’re figuring out who are top six are, and they are starting to get going. We had one junior on the floor and the rest are freshmen and eighth-graders, so I think the future is bright.”
Smithville jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead in the first set, but West Union rallied and tied that one at 13-13. The Lady Noles had the lead four more times, but after the two tied at 23, the Lady Eagles won the final two points for the 25-23 win.
The Lady Noles got a big lead once again in the second set as they jumped out 14-0 and stayed in control, putting West Union away 25-11. Tristin Price closed out the second set with a pair of aces.
West Union returned the favor by dominating in the third set and jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the fourth one before Smithville came back and tied it at 11-11 and took the first lead on the next point. The Lady Noles took the lead for good at 18-17 and went on an 8-1 run to close the set with the 25-18 win. Kyrsten Davis capped off that set with an ace.
West Union led for much of the final set before a 5-0 Smithville run tied it at 9-9. The Lady Noles took their first lead at 11-10, taking the final six points, including a pair of aces from Mackenzie Adams to finish the division win.
Price is right
Price led the way with nine kills and six aces, while Audrey Summerford had ten aces. Andi Kate Holloway finished with eight kills and three aces. Hallie Benson had five kills.
“Tristin (Price) did really well, and Audrey (Summerford), one of our eighth-graders, served it really well. I’m super proud of her,” Duke said. “Andi Kate (Holloway) and our setter, Mackenzie (Adams), is starting to figure it out. Hallie (Benson) had a good game. This all takes time, just like anything else, but I’m super proud of them because that’s a big win.”
Due to West Union winning a set against Ingomar and the first meeting with Smithville, the Lady Eagles take the final playoff spot in that division.