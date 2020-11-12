SMITHVILLE – Already down one starter, Smithville coach Brian McCollum’s team got a little thinner in the third quarter when leading scorer Orlandria Smith left the game after rolling her ankle.
McCollum saw the rest of his team step up in the second half on the way to a 47-32 win over county rival Hatley on Thursday night.
The Lady Noles were boosted by double digits from Chloe Summerford with 16 points and Abby Robertson with 13 points, in addition to a solid effort from the Smithville bench.
“We had a bunch of young girls step up and some that got varsity minutes tonight that have played very little in their careers,” McCollum said. “It’s big, and we’re just trying to build for January, so the more younger girls we play, the deeper we can get. With Orlandria, our primary ball handler, going down , Abby stepped up and really took control of the game and ran the offense for us. That’s things we are going to need in the future.”
Smithville jumped out to a 4-0 lead to open the game with Summerford scoring the first two and Smith also getting a steal and driving to the basket. Brooklyn Owen scored Hatley’s first points to cut it to 4-2, but Abby Robertson answered her with a three.
The Lady Noles led 13-6 at the end of the quarter as Smith and Summerford each scored again. Peyton Wilkinson and Madison Mitchell put in points from the free-throw line for Hatley.
Summerford sank a three to open the second and Smith did the same a minute later to go up 19-6. The Lady Tigers went on an 8-0 run to cut that to 19-14 as Madison Whitt, Gracie Dillard and Mary Katherine Willingham all came off the bench to contribute. Robertson broke Smithville’s drought with a pair from the line with 15 seconds to go, then added two more free throws to make it 23-14. Summerford snagged a steal and made a layup at the buzzer for a 25-14 halftime advantage.
“In the first quarter, we were attacking the goal, and in the second, we stopped and settled for threes,” McCollum said. “They weren’t going in and we got in a lull. You have to credit Hatley because they played so hard, and they are a good young team. In the second half, we started attacking the goal and got to the free throw line to get the points on the board to close it out.”
Both teams hit a lull coming out of the break, and Emma Rose Thompson’s layup for Hatley with 4:16 left were the first points scored in the third quarter. Smith answered with her final points before leaving with an injury, and Mary Haley Hood put in a free throw to make it 28-16. Gracie Dillard answered for the Lady Tigers to get back to within ten before Summerford made it a 12-point game at 30-18 going into the fourth.
Once again, Thompson had the first points of the quarter for Hatley. Summerford sank her second three of the night, but the Lady Tigers were able to cut the lead to single digits on Owen’s putback and Kenlee Wilkinson’s three. Each time, Robertson answered with key free throws to go back up by 10.
Willingham hit a three to get to within seven at 37-30 with less than three minutes to go, but Hood, Cambre Alexander and Kamilah Ware stretched it to a 15-point advantage with their free throws. Robertson iced the win with a last second basket before Chloe Wilbanks had one for Hatley.
Owen finished as Hatley’s leading scorer with 6 points.