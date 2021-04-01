SMITHVILLE – Smithville ace Chloe Summerford was in cruise control yet again on Friday night, tossing a complete-game two-hitter in the Lady Noles’ 5-0 division win against Ingomar.
Summerford issued no walks and struck out seven on the night.
“My curve ball was working very well tonight,” Summerford said. “It broke a lot more than it usually does, and the umpire had my back with crossing the plate. My changeup was actually working very good too. I feel like I kept them on their toes, and my defense had my back big time tonight too.”
The Lady Noles put up a quick 2-0 lead in the first. Hallie Benson singled up the middle, and Summerford drew a walk. Olivia Carter smashed a base hit to bring in Benson for a 1-0 lead and moved up to second on the throw home.
Lara Grace Woods put down a sacrifice bunt to bring in Summerford.
Smithville had baserunners in the second and third innings but were unable bring them in again until another two-run inning in the fourth. In the second, Tristin Price drew a walk, Benson picked up another hit and Summerford was hit by a pitch, and Woods and Price drew walks in the third.
Kelby Seales and Benson led off with back-to-back singles, and Summerford and Carter picked up an RBI with a sacrifice fly from each.
Seales had her second hit in the bottom of the sixth but was erased on Benson’s fielder’s choice. Summerford helped her own cause again with an RBI single up the middle.
Carter and Summerford each finished with a pair of RBI, while Benson had three hits and was on base all four times.
Ingomar had one hit in the second, a double by Katie Beth Hall in the fourth and had a runner reach on an error in the fifth for their only baserunners.